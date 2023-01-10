Read full article on original website
Deputies recover truck stolen in Hall County
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A stolen U-Haul truck was recovered in Forsyth County after being spotted on Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office FLOCK traffic cameras Dec. 26. After receiving reports that the vehicle, which had been stolen in Hall County, had been spotted locally, deputies began pursuit on Ga. 400 south of Settingdown Road and stopped it in the parking lot of the Forsyth County Animal Shelter, incident reports said.
Police make quick arrest in deadly DeKalb shooting
A man is in jail after a shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood left another man dead shortly after midnight Thursday,...
Man fails in attempt to defraud account
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An employee of American Commerce Bank on Medlock Bridge Road told Johns Creek Police that a man with a cane walked in trying to cash a check from another person’s bank account Dec. 27. When the bank teller said he would need to call...
Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fight between two roommates turned deadly early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 Kali Winston was shot at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive. Medics rushed Winston to a...
Police: Suspect, vehicle wanted for car break-ins at SW Atlanta Planet Fitness
ATLANTA - Police are searching for multiple suspects wanted for targeting visitors to a southwest Atlanta Planet Fitness. Officers say on Dec. 7, 2022 at least two people broke into multiple cars at the Planet Fitness gym, which is located on the 800 block of Oak Street. Authorities released surveillance...
Women leave store with $2,287 in goods
MILTON, Ga. — Two women carrying duffle bags, at separate instances, walked into Bath and Body Works on Highway 9 at around 5:19 p.m. Jan. 2. The reporting party told Milton Police that the women, who were both Black, 250 lbs, one around 5-foot-10 and the other 5-foot-9, walked around the store while “acting pleasant” toward the store’s employees and placing several items in Bath and Body Works shopping totes they collected while in the store.
Mailed check Fraud reported by Dunwoody resident
DUNWOODY, Ga.—More than $3,000 was taken from a Dunwoody resident after a check mailed through the post office was stolen, altered and cashed. The victim reported to Dunwoody police that his bookkeeper mailed a check to the DeKalb County Property Tax Department in September, but later learned the check had been stolen after it was dropped off at the USPS collection box on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
Police use ‘Find my iPhone’ app to arrest 2 alleged armed robbers in Clayton
Clayton County police used the “Find my iPhone” app to locate and arrest two armed robbery suspects accused of stealing a cellphone from a man in Jonesboro, authorities said Wednesday.
Man and woman arrested on meth, fentanyl charges in Jackson County
Two people were arrested in Jackson County Sunday on methamphetamine and fentanyl charges. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said in a release Tuesday that Gerald Andrew Standridge, 74, of Jefferson and Falon Phillips Carew, 37, of Winder were arrested after a traffic stop led to deputies finding what they called "substantial" amounts of the drugs.
28 cars broken into overnight in Decatur, police asking for surveillance footage
DECATUR, Ga. — Police are asking for the community's help after 28 cars were broken into overnight in Decatur. Shadowmoor and Hilldale Drives as well as the Heatherdown and Derrydown areas of Decatur were targeted, according to a Facebook post from the Decatur Police Department. Investigators are asking residents...
Marietta Police urge residents to register with camera network to help solve crimes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Every second counts when your family’s safety is in jeopardy. It’s why Marietta police are pleading for your help with solving crimes. Police departments across the metro rely on surveillance video to catch suspects but getting their hands on footage takes time.
Dealer plates stolen from Alpharetta car lot
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police reported two dealer tags were stolen from a used vehicle dealership on Hembree Road in late 2022. Police officers were told the plates were stolen off two cars in the lot of Avalon Autos sometime between October and December. Dealership owners said they were...
Fulton Co. teacher charged with 3 counts of child molestation in Cobb Co., jail records show
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Fulton County Schools teacher is facing charges in connection with a Cobb County sex abuse case involving a child, Cobb County jail records show. Charges against Holly McQueen include child molestation and enticing a child. 11Alive is reaching out to Cobb County police...
FBI issues alert about wanted man with Gwinnett County ties
The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an alert to the public Thursday as they search for a man with Gwinnett County ties who is wanted for healthcare fraud. According to the FBI, Khalid Ahmed Satary is wanted for violating pre-trial release. The FBI said he may be in the Atlanta area. He previously lived in Lawrenceville and owned a Gwinnett County medical lab in 2019.
Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing
Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Updated: 18 hours ago. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But...
Luggage theft suspect chased through Atlanta airport carrying stolen suitcases, police say
ATLANTA — A man is now facing charges after police said he snatched two bags from a luggage carousel and took off running. Police say officers at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport saw a man grab two bags on Dec. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Chop shop busted after scamming elderly customer out of $11K, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police said they busted a chop shop in Stone Mountain after a six month long investigation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, the investigation started after an elderly DeKalb resident was scammed out of $11,000 when they...
Inmates set fire inside of dorm within Fulton County Jail, officials say
ATLANTA — Fulton County Jail officials say inmates set a fire inside of their dorm Thursday morning. Officials say a small, contained fire, was intentionally set by two inmates within the jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies moved the inmates from that dorm,...
Man leads troopers on chase, causes driver to hit Burger King sign in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man was arrested on drug charges after leading Georgia State troopers on a car chase, causing a car wreck in Riverdale on Wednesday afternoon. The department said a troop was patrolling around SR-85 in Riverdale when he saw an "extremely" dark window tint on a Cadillac CTS driving southbound. According to the trooper, the tint covered both side windows and the front.
Three armed customers stop panty-clad robbery suspect wielding gun, police say
ELLIJAY, Ga. - A couple is being held in the Gilmer County Adult Center without bond after an attempted robbery that onlookers can only describe as ‘bizarre'. One of the suspects used a pair of panties as a face mask to conceal his identity. On Jan. 9, Shawn Sutton...
