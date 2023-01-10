ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
appenmedia.com

Deputies recover truck stolen in Hall County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A stolen U-Haul truck was recovered in Forsyth County after being spotted on Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office FLOCK traffic cameras Dec. 26. After receiving reports that the vehicle, which had been stolen in Hall County, had been spotted locally, deputies began pursuit on Ga. 400 south of Settingdown Road and stopped it in the parking lot of the Forsyth County Animal Shelter, incident reports said.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Man fails in attempt to defraud account

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An employee of American Commerce Bank on Medlock Bridge Road told Johns Creek Police that a man with a cane walked in trying to cash a check from another person’s bank account Dec. 27. When the bank teller said he would need to call...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fight between two roommates turned deadly early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 Kali Winston was shot at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive. Medics rushed Winston to a...
appenmedia.com

Women leave store with $2,287 in goods

MILTON, Ga. — Two women carrying duffle bags, at separate instances, walked into Bath and Body Works on Highway 9 at around 5:19 p.m. Jan. 2. The reporting party told Milton Police that the women, who were both Black, 250 lbs, one around 5-foot-10 and the other 5-foot-9, walked around the store while “acting pleasant” toward the store’s employees and placing several items in Bath and Body Works shopping totes they collected while in the store.
MILTON, GA
appenmedia.com

Mailed check Fraud reported by Dunwoody resident

DUNWOODY, Ga.—More than $3,000 was taken from a Dunwoody resident after a check mailed through the post office was stolen, altered and cashed. The victim reported to Dunwoody police that his bookkeeper mailed a check to the DeKalb County Property Tax Department in September, but later learned the check had been stolen after it was dropped off at the USPS collection box on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
DUNWOODY, GA
accesswdun.com

Man and woman arrested on meth, fentanyl charges in Jackson County

Two people were arrested in Jackson County Sunday on methamphetamine and fentanyl charges. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said in a release Tuesday that Gerald Andrew Standridge, 74, of Jefferson and Falon Phillips Carew, 37, of Winder were arrested after a traffic stop led to deputies finding what they called "substantial" amounts of the drugs.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Dealer plates stolen from Alpharetta car lot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police reported two dealer tags were stolen from a used vehicle dealership on Hembree Road in late 2022. Police officers were told the plates were stolen off two cars in the lot of Avalon Autos sometime between October and December. Dealership owners said they were...
ALPHARETTA, GA
accesswdun.com

FBI issues alert about wanted man with Gwinnett County ties

The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an alert to the public Thursday as they search for a man with Gwinnett County ties who is wanted for healthcare fraud. According to the FBI, Khalid Ahmed Satary is wanted for violating pre-trial release. The FBI said he may be in the Atlanta area. He previously lived in Lawrenceville and owned a Gwinnett County medical lab in 2019.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing

Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Updated: 18 hours ago. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man leads troopers on chase, causes driver to hit Burger King sign in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man was arrested on drug charges after leading Georgia State troopers on a car chase, causing a car wreck in Riverdale on Wednesday afternoon. The department said a troop was patrolling around SR-85 in Riverdale when he saw an "extremely" dark window tint on a Cadillac CTS driving southbound. According to the trooper, the tint covered both side windows and the front.
RIVERDALE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy