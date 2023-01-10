ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Austin

Baylor Scott & White Health to expand medical center in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health broke ground on a new multi-year construction project Wednesday to expand Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock. The project will include adding a neonatal intensive care unit, expanding the labor and delivery department and creating additional operating rooms and patient beds.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

COVID-19 omicron subvariant officially identified in Austin-Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 omicron subvariant XBB. 1.5 has been officially identified in Austin-Travis County, according to the Austin Public Health Department. On Jan. 6, it was reported in variant surveillance samples in the area. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | New COVID subvariant making its way throughout Austin-Travis County. “The...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter Hosting “Be a CHAMPion” Adoption Celebration Jan. 13 – 16

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is hosting a “Be a CHAMPion” adoption celebration from January 13 to 16. “In 2019, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter aided one of the most heartbreaking cases they had ever seen. Champ, a vibrant bull terrier, had been allegedly drug and run over by a pickup truck, sustaining injuries that required months of treatment and surgery. In January 2020, Champ was officially adopted and showed the world how heroic shelter dogs and the people who love them are,” the shelter wrote.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Why cold, cough and flu meds are in short supply around Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A fast start to flu season combined with a spike in other respiratory illnesses has some over-the-counter medicines in short supply at Austin pharmacies. Everything from Children’s Tylenol to cough drops are out of stock at some retailers. “As you can see it’s all empty,”...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

One transported to hospital after incident in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital late Thursday morning after a medical call, which the Austin Police Department previously reported incorrectly was shoot-stab call. The APD first reported the incident around 10:57 a.m. from the area of West 10th and Nueces streets. According to Austin-Travis...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

How to figure out if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — If you feel bad, but do not know what illness is to blame, you are not alone. For many people, it is a guessing game between COVID-19, the flu, a cold or allergies. “I tend to wake up and my throat is like closed,” said Alissa...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Did you know? Hostage negotiators sharpen their skills in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — This week law enforcement officers from around the world are in San Marcos learning what it takes to be a world-class hostage negotiator. For more than 30 years law enforcement agencies from across the country have been sending their people here to San Marcos for training.
SAN MARCOS, TX

