Read full article on original website
Related
San Marcos hospital adds new test to diagnose Parkinson’s disease, dementia
A new test to help diagnose patients with Parkinson's Disease and Dementia is coming to San Marcos.
CBS Austin
Baylor Scott & White Health to expand medical center in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health broke ground on a new multi-year construction project Wednesday to expand Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock. The project will include adding a neonatal intensive care unit, expanding the labor and delivery department and creating additional operating rooms and patient beds.
Texas Nonprofit Says Dozens Of Guinea Pigs Have Been Dumped Along I-35
"We are getting calls weekly..."
CBS Austin
COVID-19 omicron subvariant officially identified in Austin-Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 omicron subvariant XBB. 1.5 has been officially identified in Austin-Travis County, according to the Austin Public Health Department. On Jan. 6, it was reported in variant surveillance samples in the area. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | New COVID subvariant making its way throughout Austin-Travis County. “The...
CBS Austin
For National Mentorship Month local nonprofit' Friends Austin' shares ways you can help
January is National Mentorship Month, and this organization provides years-long mentorship and support to kids and their families. Nancy Pollard, Executive Director of "Friends of the Children Austin," is here to share how their program helps kids and families achieve long-term success. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and...
hellogeorgetown.com
Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter Hosting “Be a CHAMPion” Adoption Celebration Jan. 13 – 16
The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is hosting a “Be a CHAMPion” adoption celebration from January 13 to 16. “In 2019, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter aided one of the most heartbreaking cases they had ever seen. Champ, a vibrant bull terrier, had been allegedly drug and run over by a pickup truck, sustaining injuries that required months of treatment and surgery. In January 2020, Champ was officially adopted and showed the world how heroic shelter dogs and the people who love them are,” the shelter wrote.
CBS Austin
Why cold, cough and flu meds are in short supply around Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A fast start to flu season combined with a spike in other respiratory illnesses has some over-the-counter medicines in short supply at Austin pharmacies. Everything from Children’s Tylenol to cough drops are out of stock at some retailers. “As you can see it’s all empty,”...
KVUE
Mom puts up billboard to raise awareness after student dies from fentanyl overdose
A Hays County mother hopes to save other families from the pain she's suffering. It comes after her son passed away from an overdose.
Fentanyl overdose suspected in death of 14-year-old Hays CISD student
If confirmed, it would be the district's fifth fentanyl death since July.
APD investigated call in downtown Austin near Travis County courthouse
The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown Austin Thursday morning.
2 more sentenced in 2019 murder of active-duty airman in Cedar Park
On Dec. 6, two suspects connected to the 2019 murder of an active-duty airman were convicted and sentenced to serve a combined 95 years in Texas prison.
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
fox7austin.com
Williamson County Precinct 4 Constable calls on people to stop illegal dumping
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Precinct 4 Constable is calling on people to stop illegal dumping. He's taken to social media to demand those responsible to call his office and clean up their mess. He says if you work with them, they'll lower the penalty. If you don't,...
KSAT 12
Convicted felon accused of taking more than $13K from Canyon Lake woman for never-completed contract work
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A convicted thief who was in prison as recently as 2018 is accused of accepting nearly $14,000 for Canyon Lake fencing work and then not completing the project. Alleged victims of Taylor McKemberly, 56, told KSAT they had some difficulty in recent months identifying him...
One transported to hospital after incident in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital late Thursday morning after a medical call, which the Austin Police Department previously reported incorrectly was shoot-stab call. The APD first reported the incident around 10:57 a.m. from the area of West 10th and Nueces streets. According to Austin-Travis...
CBS Austin
How to figure out if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
AUSTIN, Texas — If you feel bad, but do not know what illness is to blame, you are not alone. For many people, it is a guessing game between COVID-19, the flu, a cold or allergies. “I tend to wake up and my throat is like closed,” said Alissa...
Police looking for driver after deadly hit-and-run in south Austin
APD says the crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Oltorf Street near Burton Drive.
CBS Austin
Did you know? Hostage negotiators sharpen their skills in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — This week law enforcement officers from around the world are in San Marcos learning what it takes to be a world-class hostage negotiator. For more than 30 years law enforcement agencies from across the country have been sending their people here to San Marcos for training.
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
ACC hopes online nursing course helps solve Central Texas shortage
ACC says the demand for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing credentialed nursing degree is increasing, especially in Central Texas, with an aging workforce and increased population.
Comments / 0