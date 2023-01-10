The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is hosting a “Be a CHAMPion” adoption celebration from January 13 to 16. “In 2019, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter aided one of the most heartbreaking cases they had ever seen. Champ, a vibrant bull terrier, had been allegedly drug and run over by a pickup truck, sustaining injuries that required months of treatment and surgery. In January 2020, Champ was officially adopted and showed the world how heroic shelter dogs and the people who love them are,” the shelter wrote.

