Iowa State

KIMT

Iowa's Secretary of State asks people to wear blue Wednesday to spotlight human trafficking

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are being asked to wear blue Wednesday in recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Day. “By wearing blue on Wednesday, January 11, we can show support for survivors of human trafficking and also hopefully open people’s eyes to a crime that might be happening in their community,” says Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. “I challenge you to join us in raising awareness by wearing your blue shirt, tie, socks, or whatever you have on Wednesday.”
KAAL-TV

Iowa Gov. Reynolds appoints district judge in Judicial Election District 2A

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Blake Norman as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2A. Norman, of Garner, Iowa, currently serves as the Hancock County Attorney. He was appointed by the Board of Supervisors in 2017 and elected to a four-year term in 2018. Norman has also served as an Assistant County Attorney in Cerro Gordo County and Scott County.
iowapublicradio.org

State board approves new STEM-focused charter school in Des Moines

The Iowa State Board of Education has approved a new charter school for Des Moines that will be the first in the state to work with an outside management company. The organizers behind Horizon Science Academy believe it can improve learning for students currently struggling at their neighborhood schools. The...
bleedingheartland.com

Five ways Kim Reynolds changed her school voucher plan

As expected, Governor Kim Reynolds devoted a significant share of her Condition of the State speech on January 10 to her plan to divert more public funds to private K-12 schools across Iowa. Although the central purpose of the plan remains the same—giving state funds to families who choose to...
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
Axios Des Moines

"Don't Say Gay" bill introduced by Iowa Republican leaders

Iowa Republican House leaders are proposing two classroom bills that could force teachers to "out" certain LGBT students, according to advocacy groups, as well as prohibit teachers from providing LGBT-related materials for students 3rd grade and younger.Driving the news: House File 8 restricts school staff from giving "instruction of any kind" on gender identity and sexual orientation in K-3rd grade classrooms.That includes tests, surveys or handouts.The second bill, House File 9, prohibits school staff from "affirming" a student's gender identity and preferred pronouns if it's different from their birth certificate, unless the teacher has written approval from the student's parent....
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Iowa Rising – Gov. Reynolds continues to champion conservative policies

Gov. Kim Reynolds, after winning reelection in a landslide, delivered her sixth Condition of the State address where she continued to outline a conservative policy agenda. Reynolds has led the state through natural disasters, the COVID pandemic, and through our current uncertain national economy. Since assuming office, Gov. Reynolds has been a champion of conservative policies that place the taxpayer first and protect and defend traditional values. As a result, Iowa’s economy is strong, the tax code is more competitive, and as she stated, the...
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, January 12th, 2023

(Des Moines) -- Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen says there's a critical shortage of Iowa attorneys who'll represent indigent defendants and it's leading to trial delays. Christensen calls it a crisis. She's urging Iowa lawmakers to raise the hourly rate for attorneys willing to be appointed to represent clients who cannot afford an attorney. Christensen says many are traveling long distances to be at hearings and trials and should be reimbursed for mileage. Christensen says she's signed an order giving judges authority to conduct hearings online rather than in person to deal with some of the mileage challenges court-appointed attorneys face, particularly in rural Iowa.
KCCI.com

Proposed bill would return the death penalty to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new bill introduced in the Iowa statehouse would bring back the death penalty if it becomes law. The bill was authored by State Sen. Brad Zaun, who has tried for multiple years to reinstate the death penalty. This bill would allow a death sentence...
KOEL 950 AM

Largest School District In Iowa Faces Cyberattack

You've heard of school and classes being canceled because of too much snow, freezing cold temperatures, or icy roadways but you rarely hear of classes being canceled because of an internet battle. 30,000 students, in Iowa's largest school district, had their classes canceled for a second day, as technicians continue their battle to restore the computer system.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity

Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs’ group in recent years has been used for the stated purpose of training officers and helping underprivileged children. Newly disclosed tax filings by the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association Institute indicate the organization raised more money in 2021 than at […] The post Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com

Iowa Attorney General files lawsuit against Marengo facility owners

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has filed a lawsuit against a Marengo facility to force them to clean up the mess left behind by anexplosion last month. The Attorney General says the blast at the C6-Zero in December sent contaminated runoff into a stream that feeds the Iowa River.
voiceofalexandria.com

Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder

This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S....
