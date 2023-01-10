(Des Moines) -- Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen says there's a critical shortage of Iowa attorneys who'll represent indigent defendants and it's leading to trial delays. Christensen calls it a crisis. She's urging Iowa lawmakers to raise the hourly rate for attorneys willing to be appointed to represent clients who cannot afford an attorney. Christensen says many are traveling long distances to be at hearings and trials and should be reimbursed for mileage. Christensen says she's signed an order giving judges authority to conduct hearings online rather than in person to deal with some of the mileage challenges court-appointed attorneys face, particularly in rural Iowa.

