Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’
Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
Dana White: Why I won’t be punished for slapping my wife
Dana White is not stepping away from UFC. The UFC president spoke to the media in advance of UFC Fight Night 217, and addressed the New Year’s Eve videotape that showed a domestic incident with his wife at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico. White could be seen saying something to his wife, who slapped him. White then slapped her twice in response before the couple was separated. “It was obviously a horrible personal experience,” White told reporters on Wednesday. “There’s no excuses for it. It’s something that I’m gonna have to deal with and live with for the rest of...
Pearl Gonzalez Sends Dana White Audition to Be ‘First Ever Women’s Power Slap Champ’
Pearl Gonzalez sent Dana White an audition tape to get entry into the upcoming Power Slap league. Seasoned mixed martial arts pro Pearl Gonzalez has been out of the octagon for about three years since facing Miranda Maverick in Feb. 2020. She dropped the bout by unanimous decision and chose to switch to bare-knuckle boxing. Gonzalez got off to a successful start under BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Jun. 2021 when she dispatched Charisa Sigala. She competed one more time under the banner, falling short of Britain Hart Beltran in Nov. 2021.
Video: Dana White breaks silence, reveals UFC ‘punishment’ for slapping his wife
UFC President Dana White made a surprise appearance at the UFC Vegas 67 media day on Wednesday in “Sin City,” just a couple of days ahead of the “Strickland vs. Imavov” MMA event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Jan. 14, 2023) at APEX. Not...
Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’
It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife
Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
At Vegas event, Dana White admonishes those defending wife slap video
At a fight preview event in Las Vegas, UFC president Dana White admonished those defending him after TMZ published video that shows him slapping his wife.
Daniel Cormier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife during New Years’ Eve altercation: “Why should anyone go to defend his actions”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is the latest to discuss Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation. Earlier this month, the UFC president was spotted in a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico, alongside his wife, Anna. The pair appeared to be in an intense argument that was caught on video. During the video, Anna slapped White, who in response, slapped her several times.
Dana White status as UFC President: Tracking latest rumors, news following slap incident with wife
Outside of coverage from media outlets, there hasn’t been much pushback from major platforms against UFC President Dana White following a physical altercation with his wife in December. That is, until now. In a letter released to Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel, the California Legislative Women’s Caucus has called for...
Charles Oliveira targeting return in March or April to earn rematch against Islam Makhachev: “I’m one fight away from him”
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is gearing up for a busy year. ‘Do Bronx’ has been out of action since his lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in October. The Brazilian was famously previously stripped of his 155-pound championship in May, prior to a title defense against Justin Gaethje.
Dana White dismisses any punishment stemming from physical altercation with wife on New Year's Eve
In an effort to put the focus back on his fighters entering the first UFC fight card of 2023 this weekend, embattled president Dana White addressed reporters at Wednesday's UFC Fight Night media day in Las Vegas following a New Year's Eve domestic dispute that was caught on camera. White,...
Sean O’Malley reacts to news that UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has a torn bicep: “If that’s the case let me beat up Henry”
Sean O’Malley is reacting to the news that UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has a torn bicep. Sterling (22-3 MMA) has not competed since last October at UFC 280 where he defeated T.J. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA) via TKO. With that win, the 33-year-old has an impressive record of 8 consecutive wins in the Octagon.
Cory Sandhagen shares bold prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo title fight: “I think Cejudo will be able to stuff all his shots”
UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has shared an interesting prediction for the proposed Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo fight. For months now, fans have been discussing the possibility of Alajamin Sterling defending the UFC bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo. While some may not like it, the UFC does seem to believe it’s the right direction of travel.
Calif. legislators demand Endeavor's Ari Emanuel remove Dana White as UFC president
The California Women's Caucus, called out Ari Emanuel for his silence on UFC head Dana White after a video of him slapping his wife went viral, calling on White's immediate removal.
'The Hypocrisy Is Astounding': California Lawmakers Demand UFC's Dana White Resign After He's Caught On Camera Slapping Wife
California lawmakers have called on Dana White to submit his resignation as the president of The Ultimate Fighting Championship, after a video surfaced that showed him slapping his wife, Anne, at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, RadarOnline.com has learned. The California Legislative Women's Caucus sent an open letter to Ari Emanuel, the CEO of the media holding company Endeavor, which owns UFC. The letter directly called for Dana's resignation and the need for "consequences" for the disturbing incident caught on camera. White, 53, issued an apology for his actions seen in the video — but that was not enough...
