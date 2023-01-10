Read full article on original website
Dallas kicks off week-long MLK celebration with wreath ceremony
The city of Dallas kicked off a week-long celebration honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a wreath-laying ceremony Tuesday. City leaders say this week provides a designated time to remember his legacy.
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: January 13-15
DALLAS - There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, January 13. Fort Worth...
Where to Celebrate MLK Day in Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas cities will once again commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It has been 40 years since the legislation was passed making Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federal holiday. This year MLK Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The holiday is always near his...
2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo opens this weekend
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth’s longtime tradition is nearly back. The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off on Friday. The event at the Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena is expected to draw in more than a million people over its three-week run. "1.2 million...
Dimple Jackson Street Will Honor a South Dallas 'Neighborhood Matriarch'
Dimple Jackson lived on Audrey Street in Dallas’ Dixon Circle neighborhood for more than 50 years. When she died in 2019 at the age of 93, the street lost its guiding light, the woman her son Robert Jackson calls “the neighborhood matriarch.” Soon the street she called home for five decades will be named after her.
The Best Resorts to Stay at in Texas
The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa is a luxury hotel located in Houston's Galleria area. This historic, wooded oasis features a full-service spa, health club, several restaurants, and luxurious guest rooms. The Houstonian is also adjacent to Memorial Park. It's the perfect place for a romantic weekend getaway or corporate retreat. The spa at the Houstonian offers guests a full range of services, including a Jacuzzi, steam room, and rainfall showers. Additionally, there is a one-mile outdoor trail to enjoy. Guests can also access indoor and outdoor jogging tracks, rock-climbing walls, and an indoor basketball court.
Original Juneteenth museum in Fort Worth destroyed by fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's original Juneteenth museum has been destroyed by fire that started early Wednesday morning. The museum was housed in a home on Evans Street in south Fort Worth. A portion of the property is owned by Opal Lee. The fire was reported just after 1:15...
Texas is getting a Universal Studios theme park for kids
Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a new kids-themed park and resort hotel to Texas, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced in a press conference Wednesday morning.
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this Texas restaurant: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather outside isn’t so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it’s been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it’s certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
Stock Show and Rodeo Events Guide
It’s that time of year again when we all have a need to get in touch with our inner cowboy. Of course, this doesn’t apply to any real cowboys or cowgirls reading this article. But for the local few who like to adorn themselves in western wear for the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, the time to get your boots on is just a few days away.
Cirque Italia: Spectacular aquatic circus stops in Frisco
A new circus is making a splash in North Texas. Cirque Italia is in town with acrobats and a unique stage with a water tank. Good Day's Hanna Battah reports live from the big top outside the Stonebriar Center in Frisco.
Fort Worth renames rec center after Atatiana Jefferson
The vote came as a bit of a surprise Tuesday night. The agenda only called for a city council member to propose changing the name of the Hillside Community Center in Jefferson's name. But he pushed the council to vote, despite some opposition from people who live in the area.
Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?
Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
Report: These are the top eateries in Texas for eating oysters
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it’s pretty warm to start the year in the month of January in North Texas and it’s a perfect time to get a taste of warmer days with some delicious seafood and more specifically, oysters. Tuesday, January 10 is National Oysters Rockefeller Day!...
8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly
The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
The Best Breakfast Spots in Texas According to Food & Wine
Ahh, breakfast. The most important meal of the day. I realize that’s debatable. But regardless, pretty much everyone I know agrees that breakfast foods are awesome. Whether we’re talking about good old bacon and eggs, kolaches, breakfast tacos, or international-inspired breakfasts, you can find a little bit of just about anything you’re looking for here in the Lone Star State.
Pretty Woman: The Musical Tickets on Sale Now
Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (January 4, 2023) – Broadway Dallas, Broadway Across America, and Performing Arts Fort Worth announced today that PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is making its North Texas premiere and tickets are on sale now. The Broadway musical will play Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park from January 24 – February 5, 2023 as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas. The tour will then head to Fort Worth to play Bass Performance Hall from February 7-12, 2023 as part of the Broadway at the Bass Series presented by PNC Bank.
Fort Worth delays vote on extending teen curfew
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth City Council will wait to decide whether to extend a curfew for people under 17 years old. Members decided on a temporary extension so the curfew wouldn’t expire on Saturday. Currently, children in Fort Worth must be with an adult if they’re...
Need A Scholarship? Apply For The ‘Don’t Mess With Texas’ Scholarship
Everybody knows the easiest way to pay for college is to write a check. The second best way is to have someone else write the check, also known as scholarships. Here's another one to add to your scholarship list, the "Don’t Mess with Texas" Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2023 school year.
New kid-friendly Universal theme park coming to Frisco
FRISCO, Texas - A unique Universal theme park is coming to Frisco. Universal Parks and Resorts announced plans to build a theme park geared toward families with young children. "The proposed park will be designed to be more intimate and engaging for younger audiences and will be sized for a...
