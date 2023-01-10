Hopewell art center received a $850,000 state grant to restore its blighted building

HOPEWELL— A community art center will now be able to fully expand their services and renovate their space, thanks to a federal grant.

The Lamb Center for Arts and Healing was one of 22 organizations across the state that received a total of nearly $25 million in the Industrial Revitalization Fund grant intended to restore old or blighted buildings. The Lamb Center will be using the $850,000 it received to renovate its building in downtown Hopewell, which will create four new immediate full-time equivalent jobs, with an additional 45 part-time jobs projected after five years of operation.

“The transformation of older, vacant or blighted structures into productive, usable spaces is crucial to catalyzing economic growth to create thriving communities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Industrial Revitalization Fund continues to be an important resource for those redevelopment efforts, spurring regional partnerships, economic development and job growth across the Commonwealth.”

When Lamb Arts purchased the building on 230 E Broadway in 2018, it was falling apart and dangerous.

They found mold throughout the building and exposed lead paint both on the interior and exterior. The major systems, including the plumbing and electric were disconnected, removed, or in disrepair. They were able to start on some interior demolition and lead paint abatement from previous donations, but with the funds from the IRF, they will be able to build out the interior and exterior and replace the roof.

They are eyeing to open the newly renovated space in mid-2024.

The state-of-the-art center will be open to the public and provide space for community art classes, open studios, exhibitions, special events and venue rentals, as well as a multi-purpose green space, a place of respite in the heart of downtown.

"The space is intended to be a safe, inclusive, inspiring, and welcoming place for all members of our community to explore art and their own creative expression," said founder Dr. Eliza Lamb. "Teaching artists will lead workshops in the classrooms, our Creative Change Makers will have more space to gather and develop creative solutions to community issues."

In the meantime, Lamb Arts staff will continue their extensive programming in Hopewell's public schools, nursing homes, and in their temporary office space in the former HPG Chamber of Commerce building at 210 N. 2nd S.

"But our work will not be contained to the walls of our new building," said Lamb. "We will continue our public art program throughout the community, we will visit schools, nursing homes, and other community partners. In all of this, we hope to uplift the community and foster the creative care it deserves."

The Lamb Arts center was founded in 2016 to help underserved communities thrive through accessible, high-quality arts programming and mind, body, spirit healing opportunities. In 2022 they reached 7,000 community members through programs such as their Creative Change Makers teen leadership program, Creative Aging program with local nursing homes, partnership with Hopewell City Public Schools, pop-up workshops, and the annual Lamb Arts Fest.

Joyce Chu, an award-winning investigative journalist, is the Social Justice Watchdog Reporter for The Progress Index. Contact her with comments, concerns, or story-tips at Jchu1@gannett.com or on Twitter @joyce_speaks.