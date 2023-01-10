ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgaw, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Columbus Co. Schools announces app to help students track location of their school bus

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools announced that they have contracted Here Comes the Bus to help enhance the bus services for students and families. The free Here Comes the Bus mobile app and website will allow users to track the location of a student’s school bus. Notifications can be sent when the bus is nearby, helping to eliminate the need to wait for an extended period at a bus stop.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Graduating class at GLOW Academy earns $1.7 million in merit scholarships

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington has announced that their first graduating class has earned $1.7 million in merit scholarships so far. “The vision for GLOW has always been ‘She will graduate, go to college and succeed in life’,” said GLOW Academy’s Jahleese Hadley. “Our students have worked so hard; this is a tremendous moment and measure of their commitment and potential. We are so proud of them.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington event planned to help people get identification cards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is partnering with several city and county agencies to sponsor the first FaithAction ID Drive, a free opportunity for local residents to get identification cards. The event will take place on January 27th and 28th at Christ Community Church in Wilmington. The FaithAction ID...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Community invited to Art and the Bloom exhibition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Garden Club has announced that the Art and the Bloom juried art exhibition will take place at the Hannah Block Historic USO Community Arts Center on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26. Floral designers are asked to create an arrangement based on...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out. The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New Hanover...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

“Say it out loud”: NHC school board member criticizes attempt to scuttle trans-athlete policy over 'procedural error'

The newly elected and more conservative wing of the New Hanover County Board of Education attempted to scrap the district’s policy on middle-school transgender athletes at Tuesday night’s meeting over the protests of a more centrist Republican and one of the board’s two Democrats. The board also struggled, without resolution, to solve its ongoing school calendar problem.
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Leland Smokehouse

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Every time the calendar changes, I’m filled with both joy and sadness. January is my birth month, with my birthday falling on Inauguration Day (so every 4 years is either very fun or very bad). January is also when I lost my dad, 5 years ago in just a couple of weeks. I was thinking about him the other day as a Pink Floyd tune played, and remembered us frequently going to pick up BBQ. He loved it, as do I, so I thought “let’s see what Southeastern North Carolina has to offer.” However, since I moved here years ago, I would ask my chef friends “who has the best BBQ?” The universal answer has been “no one.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Town of Surf City announces new town council appointment

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City announced that the town council has appointed Hugh Cannady as their newest member. According to the announcement, Cannady was appointed following a vote by the town council at their Jan. 10 meeting. He will be sworn in and take his seat at the next scheduled regular meeting.
SURF CITY, NC
WECT

Bellamy Mansion partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bellamy Mansion Museum will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, February 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Bellamy Mansion Museum is happy to help our community and local patient needs through events like this Red Cross blood drive,” said Gareth Evans, the museum’s executive director, in a press release. “This is a way we can use the site that gives staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives in and around the Cape Fear region.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Free trees and grass to be given away at 25th annual TreeFest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community can get free trees and grass at the 25th annual TreeFest on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21, at the JCPenney corridor in Independence Mall. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day or until supplies run out, a household can choose up...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy