FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
WECT
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Nonprofit works to set struggling families on path to success
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear is a nonprofit organization in New Hanover County that works to help families that are victims of domestic violence and in need of housing. The organization offers meals to struggling families in the program and also provides emergency shelter...
WECT
Columbus Co. Schools announces app to help students track location of their school bus
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools announced that they have contracted Here Comes the Bus to help enhance the bus services for students and families. The free Here Comes the Bus mobile app and website will allow users to track the location of a student’s school bus. Notifications can be sent when the bus is nearby, helping to eliminate the need to wait for an extended period at a bus stop.
WECT
Graduating class at GLOW Academy earns $1.7 million in merit scholarships
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington has announced that their first graduating class has earned $1.7 million in merit scholarships so far. “The vision for GLOW has always been ‘She will graduate, go to college and succeed in life’,” said GLOW Academy’s Jahleese Hadley. “Our students have worked so hard; this is a tremendous moment and measure of their commitment and potential. We are so proud of them.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington event planned to help people get identification cards
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is partnering with several city and county agencies to sponsor the first FaithAction ID Drive, a free opportunity for local residents to get identification cards. The event will take place on January 27th and 28th at Christ Community Church in Wilmington. The FaithAction ID...
WECT
New superintendent ready to lead Pender County School through big changes
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Brad Breedlove has more than two decades of experience as an educator, from a teacher and principal to chief academic officer in Union County. Now, he’s tasked with leading the way as Pender County Schools gets ready for some major expansions. “Being a part of...
WECT
Multiple Pender Co. schools sending students home early following water main break
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools has announced that Topsail Annandale Elementary, Topsail Middle School and Topsail High School will be sending students home early following a water main break that occurred at 9 a.m. “Our main priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all students...
WECT
Education activist says trespass notice from school district ‘is personal’
The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced that it is looking for volunteers for its Grandparent Support Network (GSN) for the spring of 2023. The Healing Place treatment facility to open soon as construction wraps. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A 200-bed long-term treatment facility, The Healing Place, is almost...
WECT
Community invited to Art and the Bloom exhibition
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Garden Club has announced that the Art and the Bloom juried art exhibition will take place at the Hannah Block Historic USO Community Arts Center on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26. Floral designers are asked to create an arrangement based on...
WRAL
Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant accused of assaulting person with a disability
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant on Thursday morning for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability. Brittany Nicole McKoy is charged with assault on an individual with a disability. Authorities took McKoy to the Cumberland County Detention Center. She was released on...
WECT
Southeastern Community College awarded $150,160 grant to increase recruitment and access for minority men
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern Community College has been awarded a $150,160 Minority Male Grant from the NC Community College System to increase efforts on recruitment and access for minority men in Columbus County through the Jumpstart to Success project. The project will focus on improving the pipeline to...
WECT
You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out. The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New Hanover...
WECT
New Hanover County School Board sends calendar proposals back to committee
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education could not reach an agreement on a calendar for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year, and sent the issue back to committee for review. The decision came after board members voted against one proposed calendar based off the...
whqr.org
“Say it out loud”: NHC school board member criticizes attempt to scuttle trans-athlete policy over 'procedural error'
The newly elected and more conservative wing of the New Hanover County Board of Education attempted to scrap the district’s policy on middle-school transgender athletes at Tuesday night’s meeting over the protests of a more centrist Republican and one of the board’s two Democrats. The board also struggled, without resolution, to solve its ongoing school calendar problem.
WECT
Pediatrician talks about new childhood obesity guidelines, ways to make simple changes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Obesity has been a problem for years, but it is becoming more of an issue in children. The American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidelines to combat obesity and it comes down to the treatment options for kids at a younger age than previously used by some doctors.
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Leland Smokehouse
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Every time the calendar changes, I’m filled with both joy and sadness. January is my birth month, with my birthday falling on Inauguration Day (so every 4 years is either very fun or very bad). January is also when I lost my dad, 5 years ago in just a couple of weeks. I was thinking about him the other day as a Pink Floyd tune played, and remembered us frequently going to pick up BBQ. He loved it, as do I, so I thought “let’s see what Southeastern North Carolina has to offer.” However, since I moved here years ago, I would ask my chef friends “who has the best BBQ?” The universal answer has been “no one.”
WECT
Town of Surf City announces new town council appointment
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City announced that the town council has appointed Hugh Cannady as their newest member. According to the announcement, Cannady was appointed following a vote by the town council at their Jan. 10 meeting. He will be sworn in and take his seat at the next scheduled regular meeting.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers needed for Saturday trash cleanup along Wilmington railroad tracks
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you set a New Year’s resolution to volunteer more in 2023, you have your chance this weekend. Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful are holding a trash cleanup event Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Volunteers will be...
WECT
Bellamy Mansion partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bellamy Mansion Museum will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, February 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Bellamy Mansion Museum is happy to help our community and local patient needs through events like this Red Cross blood drive,” said Gareth Evans, the museum’s executive director, in a press release. “This is a way we can use the site that gives staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives in and around the Cape Fear region.”
WECT
Free trees and grass to be given away at 25th annual TreeFest
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community can get free trees and grass at the 25th annual TreeFest on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21, at the JCPenney corridor in Independence Mall. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day or until supplies run out, a household can choose up...
Area school districts closely watching COVID-19 numbers, considering changes to safety protocols
Durham Public Schools and Cumberland County Schools are closely watching COVID guidelines in light of both counties being labeled as high-risk areas for the virus.
