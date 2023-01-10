Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man arrested for allegedly raping child
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been arrested for alleged rape of a child. Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 20-year-old Brian Johnson Flynn Kennedy from Bolivia. Kennedy has been charged with four counts of statutory rape of a...
WECT
Driver charged with DWI for accident involving motorcycle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An accident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on N. Kerr Avenue and Morris Road has resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Brandon Scot Bennett after troopers determined he was driving impaired. According to the State Highway Patrol, Bennett was driving a 2011 Chevrolet white pickup...
WECT
Wilmington man charged with possession with intent to sell crack cocaine after traffic stop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police arrested 41-year-old Jarvis Johnson on drug charges after a traffic stop at the 700 block of South 16th Street. WPD units initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers allegedly found 26 grams of crack cocaine, 2 grams of ecstasy, marijuana, and cash...
WECT
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WECT
Wilmington police recover over 50 bags of heroin and arrested after attempted traffic stop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 50 bags of heroin were recovered and one man was arrested after an attempted vehicle stop on Sunday, Jan. 8. “As officers activated their emergency lights, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled down an alley. A perimeter was established and he was eventually located in the 700 block of Ann Street. 46-year-old David Allen Ward of Wilmington was taken into custody without further incident. Following a search, officers located more than fifty bags of heroin,” said the Wilmington Police Department in a release.
foxwilmington.com
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy places second in shooting competition
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy recently showed off his shooting skills in a competition. The Air Force 4th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance section hosted an excellence-in-competition pistol match at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base late last year.
WECT
Wilmington police reports decrease in violent crime in 2022, 11 homicides
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Chief discusses 2022 crime numbers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — According to Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams, last year, the port city saw its lowest violent crime numbers in 13 years. Williams presented the numbers to Wilmington City Council on Monday and says while it was mostly good news, 2022 did have some challenges. “It...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
1 hurt after shooting reported Tuesday night at Little River apartment complex, police report says
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt but declined to go to the hospital Tuesday night after a reported shooting at a Little River area apartment complex, according to an Horry County police report. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to N. Horseshoe Road after getting a report of a shooting and […]
WECT
WPD: Violent crime down in 2022, one murder remains unsolved
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The number of violent crimes in Wilmington decreased in 2022 compared to the year before, according to WPD Chief Donny Williams. In his annual report to the city council Monday morning, Williams said despite a 15-20 percent decrease in the department’s deployable workforce in 2022, officers still responded to 149,922 calls.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation for man found shot in Belville home
BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after discovering a Belville man dead from a gunshot wound on Monday. An incident report says the victim was a 60-year-old man. The case is being treated as a death investigation for now, according...
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man dies from gunshot wound
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed Monday. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot wound at a house on Windsor Dr. shortly after 5 p.m. The report...
carolinacoastonline.com
New Bern resident and former deputy police chief Edward Preston named Cape Carteret police chief
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush formally introduced the town's new police chief, New Bern resident Edward Preston, during the board of commissioners’ monthly meeting Monday night in the town hall off Dolphin Street. Rush told the board Preston most recently served as chief of...
WECT
“I refuse to be bullied...” DA addresses party calls to remove him from office
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Jon David is facing animosity from members of his own party in Columbus County and according to the Columbus County GOP they are considering a petition to remove David from office — what basis they would have to remove him is yet to be seen.
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released a missing person report for 26-year-old Ashley Nichole Garner. According to the CCSO, she is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a flower-pattern white shirt and white jeans with a backpack and bag. In surveillance footage, she was seen getting into an older model truck or SUV. She was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 7.
WECT
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about two missing teenagers in the Lake Waccamaw area. At the time, they had been last seen near the dam. On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles had...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s newest substance abuse treatment facility set to open in February
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Those in need of substance abuse treatment in the Cape Fear Region will soon have a place to get the care they need. New Hanover County Commissioners approved Monday a lease agreement with the operator of The Healing Place of New Hanover County. Contractors were...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Schools release mobile app allowing bus location tracking
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Parents of Columbus County School students will soon be able to track their child’s school bus in real-time. Columbus County Schools has contracted with Here Comes the Bus to enhance the safety and comfort of students that use the bus to travel to and from school.
