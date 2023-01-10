Carlos Correa signing: Twins close to six-year deal with star shortstop after Mets, Giants debacle, per report

Read full article on original website
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department introduces new SafeCam Registry programLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed
Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees-Marlins trade talks could resume after latest free-agent signing
Let’s start a new MLB trade rumor right here, right now. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Johnny Cueto agrees to deal with Marlins.”. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish has the details on the deal: “Free Agent pitcher Johnny Cueto is in agreement with the Miami Marlins, source confirms. Cueto is guaranteed 8.5 million dollars in the agreement per sources. 2023 $6 million dollars 2024 $10.5 club option (2.5 million dollar buyout).”
Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade
After a second straight winter of losing their starting shortstop (first Corey Seager and now Trea Turner), the Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back one of their homegrown players to play the position in 2023. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers were deep in talks with the Miami Marlins on... The post Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Carlos Correa balked at this unique provision New York Mets added to a revised 12-year deal
The New York Mets reportedly offered Carlos Correa 12 years in a revised contract, however, the All-Star balked at terms
Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins
Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and... The post Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
Red Sox Reportedly 'Remain Interested' In Dealing For Former All-Star Middle Infielder
Should the Red Sox swing a trade for the former All-Star?
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins
The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
CBS Sports
Pablo López trade options: Three partners for the Marlins' suddenly overstocked rotation
The Miami Marlins made a notable addition on Tuesday, signing veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto to a one-year contract worth $8.5 million with a club option. Cueto enjoyed a resurgent 2022, posting a 3.35 ERA and a 3.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 25 appearances, but his addition to Miami's roster is most significant because it should precipitate a trade.
Mets could sign former NL MVP?
After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Mets trade deadline strategy just got very interesting
The New York Mets seemed to be a team that had everything with Carlos Correa in its lineup. Now, with the shocking news that Correa will not be playing for the Mets in 2023 and beyond after all, things just got a lot more interesting in Queens heading into the season.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Yardbarker
Yankees nearly executed trade with Diamondbacks for star defensive outfielder
The New York Yankees have taken a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot, but management does seem to believe that Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks can compete for the starting gig. Cabrera showcased elite defensive metrics in the outfield last season over 44 games, earning 9 defensive runs saved and 13 defensive runs saved across all positions. Hicks had another down year, making him unreliable at this point in time, especially with drastic decreases in slugging prowess.
Yardbarker
Mets drop the ball on Carlos Correa in wild turn of events
After nearly three weeks, the Carlos Correa saga has finally come to an end. Unfortunately, for the New York Mets, on some bitter terms. Mets lose out on Carlos Correa, who is wrapping up deal with Twins:. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finishing up...
Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Trade For Intriguing AL Central Shortstop
What is going on in Boston?
Angels News: LA Sale Update Including Target Date, Interested Parties and Expected Cost
The sale of the Angels is unlikely to be completed before Opening Day, but it will probably be the most expensive team sale in MLB history.
Report: AL West team among potential trade candidates for Bryan Reynolds
Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates this offseason, and an AL West team reportedly has interest. The Pirates’ asking price for Reynolds, who was an All-Star in 2021, is said to be high. But the Texas Rangers have a strong farm system, which has made them one of the apparent contenders to... The post Report: AL West team among potential trade candidates for Bryan Reynolds appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate
Former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo received a lot of buzz a year ago as a potential head coach candidate, and he has become a popular name once again in the current hiring cycle. The Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Mayo, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Mayo has been a... The post Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
