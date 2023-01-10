ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Carlos Correa signing: Twins close to six-year deal with star shortstop after Mets, Giants debacle, per report

By R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed

Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

Yankees-Marlins trade talks could resume after latest free-agent signing

Let’s start a new MLB trade rumor right here, right now. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Johnny Cueto agrees to deal with Marlins.”. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish has the details on the deal: “Free Agent pitcher Johnny Cueto is in agreement with the Miami Marlins, source confirms. Cueto is guaranteed 8.5 million dollars in the agreement per sources. 2023 $6 million dollars 2024 $10.5 club option (2.5 million dollar buyout).”
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade

After a second straight winter of losing their starting shortstop (first Corey Seager and now Trea Turner), the Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back one of their homegrown players to play the position in 2023. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers were deep in talks with the Miami Marlins on... The post Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher

The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
ROSS, CA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins

Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and... The post Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins

The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins

The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
Larry Brown Sports

Mets could sign former NL MVP?

After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees nearly executed trade with Diamondbacks for star defensive outfielder

The New York Yankees have taken a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot, but management does seem to believe that Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks can compete for the starting gig. Cabrera showcased elite defensive metrics in the outfield last season over 44 games, earning 9 defensive runs saved and 13 defensive runs saved across all positions. Hicks had another down year, making him unreliable at this point in time, especially with drastic decreases in slugging prowess.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Mets drop the ball on Carlos Correa in wild turn of events

After nearly three weeks, the Carlos Correa saga has finally come to an end. Unfortunately, for the New York Mets, on some bitter terms. Mets lose out on Carlos Correa, who is wrapping up deal with Twins:. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finishing up...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: AL West team among potential trade candidates for Bryan Reynolds

Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates this offseason, and an AL West team reportedly has interest. The Pirates’ asking price for Reynolds, who was an All-Star in 2021, is said to be high. But the Texas Rangers have a strong farm system, which has made them one of the apparent contenders to... The post Report: AL West team among potential trade candidates for Bryan Reynolds appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate

Former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo received a lot of buzz a year ago as a potential head coach candidate, and he has become a popular name once again in the current hiring cycle. The Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Mayo, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Mayo has been a... The post Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy