5 surprising names on the Bonnaroo 2023 lineup (including Shaquille O'Neal)

By Dave Paulson, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago
As you may have heard, Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and Odesza will headline the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, taking place June 15-18. But the "undercard," in many ways, is where the real 'Roo magic lies, and this year it's once again peppered with surprises and left-field bookings. Here are five folks we didn't always expect to see on "The Farm."

Diesel (a.k.a. Shaquille O'Neal)

That's right, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal will take the stage at Bonnaroo this year as his DJ alter ego, Diesel. Shaq's had a sporadic music career since his first years in the league — remember "What's Up Doc? (Can We Rock)?" — but since 2014, he's been immersed in the EDM world. In the past year, he's performed at Electric Daisy Carnival, Lost Lands, Red Rocks and more, and is planning to release a new EP, which will be his first collection in decades.

Diarrhea Planet

They called it quits in 2018, but this beloved Nashville indie rock guitar arsenal is back in action, apparently. They reunited for a pair of shows to send off the Exit/In (under its former owner) last year, and now they'll return to Bonnaroo to play on opening night. DP has played the festival once before, giving one of the most intense performances ever in the pint-sized "New Music On Tap Lounge."

Here's video evidence:

Korn

Arrrrre yoooou ready....for the kings of '90s "nu-metal" to make their Bonnaroo debut? The band that brought you "Freak On a Leash" has been in the Roo rumor mill for weeks now — one of those acts that was so unexpected, it had to be true. But Bonnaroo has welcomed its share of heavy acts over the years, including Metallica, Slayer and last year's returning headliners, Tool.

Pixies

Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" wouldn't exist without the pioneering sound of the Pixies, best known for alt-rock anthem "Where Is My Mind?" The band's original seven-year run ended in 1993, but they've been back together since 2004, and began releasing new albums in the past decade (following the departure of co-founder Kim Deal).

Paris Jackson

Michael Jackson's daughter, now 24, signed with Republic Records and released her debut album in 2020.

