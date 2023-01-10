ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Correa Returns to Twins on Six-Year Contract, Pending Physical

By Jack Vita
 2 days ago

The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa have agreed to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, pending physical, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

According to Nightengale, there are no opt outs in Correa's contract.

Once again, Correa's deal is dependent on his physical. Correa previously agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, but the deal fell apart after Correa completed his physical for the club.

Hours after Correa's agreement with the Giants collapsed, the shortstop agreed to terms on a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets. Days after Correa and agent Scott Boras reached an agreement with Mets owner Steve Cohen on a deal, Correa completed his physical for the Mets, and once again another team raised concerns after a physical.

A lower left leg injury that Correa sustained in the minors in 2014 raised the most concern for both clubs. Earlier in the winter, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that Correa's lower back was also an area of concern for MLB executives.

Correa has spent seven stints on the Injured List during his eight-year Major League career. He has not played 111 or more games in a single-season just three times.

So here we go again. Correa has an agreement in place, pending physical. His deal with the Twins is not finalized by any means.

Correa will collect annual average value of $33.34 million per season over his six-year deal. Correa will receive a seventh year of his contract, with $25 million if he makes 502 plate appearances in 2028, year six of his contract.

UPDATE (12:42 A.M.): According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the major part of Correa's physical is complete, and there are no indicators that this deal will not be finalized.

Scott M
2d ago

this is what the contract should have been all along and its still to much. nobody should ever get a 10 plus year contract NOBODY.

