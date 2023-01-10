ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

I’m vision-impaired, a bar called me a ‘safety risk’ and denied me service: here’s what I did next

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYGY3_0k9o8Imc00

A vision-impaired woman who refused service from a bar because she didn’t have a carer has unleashed on the establishment’s treatment of her in a series of scathing reviews.

Vanessa Ransley was recently in Adelaide, South Australia, for a work conference and decided on a visit to Horizons Cocktail Lounge in the beachside suburb Glenelg on Saturday.

When she attempted to order herself a drink, she claimed to have been told she was a “safety risk” and could therefore not be served.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGWk4_0k9o8Imc00
Vanessa Ransley left scathing reviews after a bar refused to serve her drinks.
Facebook / Vanessa Ransley

The 51-year-old, in a Yelp review, said she had traveled across the world and Australia and had not once been told she could not be served because of her vision impairment .

She said she “sadly” was “unable to provide a review for this establishment” after “they would not serve me because I am vision impaired ”, adding that she used a white cane.

“I have never come across this before in my life or in my travels around the world and Australia,” Ms. Ransley wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34XCI8_0k9o8Imc00
During a work conference, Vanessa Ransley, a vision-impaired woman, went to Horizons Cocktail Lounge in Glenelg.
Stamford Hotels and Resorts

“Apparently I’m a safety risk. Let me ask you this, is everyone who enters your establishment, unaccompanied a safety risk? How does being blind affect my ability to navigate (apart from the obvious)?”

She argued that she was just as capable as any other adult of making decisions about whether she should and should not drink.

“Am I, an adult, an Australian citizen not capable of deciding whether or not it is safe for me to go have a drink?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsZnw_0k9o8Imc00
The Australian woman left a Yelp review after the bar told her that she was a “safety risk” and could therefore not be served.
Facebook / Vanessa Ransley

“I am 51, I own my own home (outright), I have 2 degrees, but I cannot have a drink here. Shame on you!”

Speaking with the Adelaide Advertiser , Ms. Ransley said a male staff member had initially asked if she was on her own.

“He asked me if I was unaccompanied, which was confusing because I’d traveled from Hobart by myself, and then said I was a safety risk,” she told the publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYdsn_0k9o8Imc00
The 51-year-old argued that she was just as capable as any other adult of making decisions about whether she should and should not drink.
Facebook / Vanessa Ransley

Previous refusals were typically due to her guide dog, who is an even sadder twist, passing away only a few days beforehand.

“It was really devastating. It threw me and I’m a reasonably articulate, assertive person,” she said.

She shared the disheartening experience on Facebook, where she was told she was “not allowed to have a drink in the Horizons bar without a ‘carer’”.

“I have two degrees, I’ve traveled the world and here in Glenelg Adelaide, I am unable to have a cocktail without a carer because it’s unsafe. Anyone else is allowed to have a drink, unaccompanied except me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAM3r_0k9o8Imc00
Vanessa Ransley shared the disheartening experience on Facebook, saying she was “not allowed to have a drink in the Horizons bar without a ‘carer.’”
Facebook / Vanessa Ransley

Others were just as upset and encouraged her to file a complaint with the Australian Human Rights Commission.

“Holy moly, this is absolutely ridiculous and I’m embarrassed to say this is my local,” one person responded.

“Unfortunately this happens far too often and it’s because people don’t like making a fuss that these issues are not raised and discussed in an open forum. Well done for standing up for yourself and forgetting that staff member re-educated or retrained,” another said.

Management for Horizons Cocktail Lounge has been contacted by news.com.au for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley

A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
New York Post

UK beautician, 21, may never walk again after freak fall from resort balcony in Thailand

A 21-year-old British beautician suffered devastating injuries when she fell from a resort balcony during a vacation in Thailand – and has been told she may never walk again. Maddi Neale-Shankster, of Coventry, suffered spinal fractures when she took the tumble on the party island of Ko Pha-Ngan during her three-week dream trip, Metro reported. The striking blonde reportedly needs drains to remove blood and fluid from her chest before surgeons will try and repair the damage from the tragic fall. “The prognosis isn’t good as she has fractures to her spine and there’s a chance she may never walk again. It’s devastating,”...
AOL Corp

Homeless children in temporary accommodation without own beds or space to play

Tens of thousands of homeless children in temporary accommodation do not have a bed of their own or space to play in, research suggests. They are also arriving at school late, tired and hungry and are struggling to maintain friendships, according to research by Shelter. Some 120,710 children in England...
The Independent

Woman who made grooming gang claims convicted of perverting course of justice

A woman who claimed she was the victim of an Asian grooming gang has been convicted of perverting the course of justice.Eleanor Williams, 22, published pictures of her injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten, on Facebook in May 2020, in a post which was shared more than 100,000 times.A jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.Williams stared straight ahead as the verdicts were returned.The Facebook post sparked demonstrations in her home town of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and led to former English Defence...
New York Post

Psychiatrist who practiced for over 20 years accused of faking medical degree

A “bogus” psychiatrist spent two decades working for the UK’s National Health Service — earning more than $1 million — after forging her qualifications, a court heard. Zholia Alemi, described as a “most accomplished forger and fraudster,” is alleged to have fooled the General Medical Council (GMC) into granting her registration as a doctor and then worked for various health trusts across the UK. Manchester Crown Court heard how Iranian-born Alemi, believed to be 60, claims to have obtained her doctor’s qualification from the University of Auckland in 1992. However, it is alleged she never actually passed the six-year Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) course...
New York Post

My face is melting off due to a rare disease

A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press. The Punjab-based shopkeeper suffers from neurofibromatosis type 1, a super rare genetic “condition characterized by changes in skin coloring (pigmentation) and the growth of tumors along nerves in the skin, brain, and other parts of the body,” according to Medlineplus.gov. Also known as Von Recklinghausen’s disease, the...
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Criticized Online for Saying She Only Showers Once or Twice a Week

Another nurse found herself in hot water after sharing a little too much personal information on social media. Just don’t expect her to bathe in it. Alison McCarthy, 27, a Boston nurse, recently revealed on TikTok that she only showers once or twice a week to avoid getting her hair wet. The clip went viral, attracting all kinds of negative comments about how nurses should shower more.
New York Post

‘Obnoxiously beautiful’ influencer attacked after cutting long event line

An influencer wannabe was apparently attacked after seemingly cutting a long line at a packed New Year’s Eve event in Nashville and proclaiming that she is “obnoxiously beautiful” as her apparent defense. TikToker @desi.self shared a viral video of a fight breaking out between a young woman who apparently cut the beer line — with another woman then confronting her. In the video, @desi.self explained that three women walked up and cut to the front of the reportedly 40-minute line for the beer tent. People in the line are heard grumbling as one woman goes up to confront the “rude” gals....
NASHVILLE, TN
BBC

Cost of living: 'We had to bath our kids in the kitchen sink'

A dad of two has said he had to bath his young family in the kitchen sink due to the rising cost of heating oil. Richard Shaw, 33, is from Doveridge in the Derbyshire Dales, where about one in 10 households depend upon oil to heat their homes. He said...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
155K+
Followers
72K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy