‘Zero regrets.’ Raiders’ Davante Adams shares message about Derek Carr on Instagram

By Anthony Galaviz
 2 days ago

Davante Adams teamed up with Derek Carr for the first time since the 2013 college football season.

The Las Vegas Raiders acquired Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers in March 2022, reuniting the former Fresno State stars.

But Carr was benched for the final two games of the NFL 2022 season because the team benched him to avoid any injuries that could lead the contract to become automatically guaranteed by Feb. 15.

It’s unclear what will happen to Carr, but Adams posted on Instagram to share what teaming with Carr meant for him.

“So thankful for the chance to lace em up with my guy again this year. Zero regrets,” Adams wrote on Instagram.

Carr reportedly told Ziegler and McDaniels that he will step away to avoid any distractions on the team.

It was a disappointing season for Carr, who finished among the top half of NFL quarterbacks in multiple passing categories but below the standards of his recent years.

The team also went 6-9 in his starts, all this despite the offseason addition of Adams, in a blockbuster trade.

Carr finished with 3,522 passing yards and 24 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. His completion percentage was 60.8%, the lowest he had since his rookie season in 2014 when he was at 58.1%..

Carr averaged above 68% from 2018-2021.

Adams had 1,290 receiving yards and 12 yards with Carr as his quarterback.

