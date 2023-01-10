ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAU Professor Says HOA’s Partially Responsible For Rising Rent Rates In Florida

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Atlantic University Professor says rules set by Homeowner Associations in Florida are partially responsible for rising rent rates. Ken Johnson, Ph.D.., an economist at FAU’s College of Business, says an abundance of short-term rentals on […]
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $4.9 Million, The Stunning Estate Built on 0.69 Acres in Boca Raton, Florida Overlooking The Water and Golf Course is One of the Best Lots in the Area

17903 Lake Estates Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17903 Lake Estates Drive, Boca Raton, Florida, is a beautiful home overlooking the water and golf course on 0.69 acres. A long stone paver driveway surrounds this estate, which is surrounded by beautiful trees and landscaping. This Home in Boca Raton offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17903 Lake Estates Drive, please contact Paul Dono (Phone: 561-777-4242) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Out-of-region doctors, hospitals see success in Palm Beach County, plan more growth

Wall Street firms and finance companies aren’t the only businesses growing their presence in Palm Beach County. An increasing number of out-of-area medical providers are expanding their presence, too. These providers include Tampa General Hospital and NYU Langone, two providers that opened medical offices during the past six years and continue to add more...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market

9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Allapattah Wynwood private school shuts down due to family dispute

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a shock for students who headed back to class after their winter break ended. Their school was suddenly shut down, and now, parents are demanding answers. The Allapattah Wynwood School located at 1500 NW 16th Ave. was completely shut down, Monday. 7News cameras captured students...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Q&A of the Day – Palm Beach County’s Property Taxes

Q&A of the Day – Palm Beach County’s Property Taxes. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Brian, I've lived in...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs

Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Trader Joe's may snub West Palm Beach again

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market.  It's a new year but some of the same old sad news. West Palm Beach may get overlooked again by the boutique grocery store Trader Joe's, which residents in the so, so popular SoSo neighborhood have been lobbying to go...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

