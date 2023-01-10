Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Related
South Florida Fair in West Palm Beach steps up rules for teens, kids
In an effort to curb unruly behavior from fairgoing children and teens, the South Florida Fair is making permanent a policy put in place at the end of last year to make sure those youngsters arrive with more supervision. This year’s fair, which runs Jan. 13-29, will require that all...
WSVN-TV
Wife: former UM medical professor has been ordered out of the hospital treating him
COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida woman is sharing her story, concerned that her husband is being ordered out of the hospital without the medical equipment he would need for continued home care. Dr. Karl Muench is allegedly being kicked out of HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in...
FAU Professor Says HOA’s Partially Responsible For Rising Rent Rates In Florida
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Atlantic University Professor says rules set by Homeowner Associations in Florida are partially responsible for rising rent rates. Ken Johnson, Ph.D.., an economist at FAU’s College of Business, says an abundance of short-term rentals on […]
cw34.com
Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
floridabulldog.org
Study shows more homeless deaths in Broward than Miami-Dade as rates spike in both counties
Numbers show that homelessness, which shortens lives everywhere, is twice as lethal in Broward as in Miami-Dade. The comparative data points come from a study of homeless deaths in 2016 through 2020 that The Guardian newspaper reported last year, as well as from the study’s author. “The average person...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach nonprofit in need of warm donations to help people as temperatures drop
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Lord's Place is collecting cold weather items for people who need help as the temperatures drop this winter. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. They are especially in need of:. Blankets. Jackets. Hoodies. Socks.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $4.9 Million, The Stunning Estate Built on 0.69 Acres in Boca Raton, Florida Overlooking The Water and Golf Course is One of the Best Lots in the Area
17903 Lake Estates Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17903 Lake Estates Drive, Boca Raton, Florida, is a beautiful home overlooking the water and golf course on 0.69 acres. A long stone paver driveway surrounds this estate, which is surrounded by beautiful trees and landscaping. This Home in Boca Raton offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17903 Lake Estates Drive, please contact Paul Dono (Phone: 561-777-4242) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
Smoke Shack BBQ and Burgers Celebrates First South Florida Location, Plans Second
The Jersey-born barbecue chain is headed to Delray Beach
Forgetting things? Highland Beach man, 85, invents app for that
When you live life on the go, it doesn't take too much to forget things. Fortunately, there's an app for that — available thanks to a local 83-year-old man, Bob Firtel, who lives in Highland Beach.
Out-of-region doctors, hospitals see success in Palm Beach County, plan more growth
Wall Street firms and finance companies aren’t the only businesses growing their presence in Palm Beach County. An increasing number of out-of-area medical providers are expanding their presence, too. These providers include Tampa General Hospital and NYU Langone, two providers that opened medical offices during the past six years and continue to add more...
The 111th South Florida Fair is here in West Palm Beach and it's 'Dino-Myte'
Yes, last year's fair was pretty amazing with all the robots, but what's even better than robots?. That's right, dinosaurs beat robots and this year's South Florida Fair is packed with the towering reptilian titans. With the theme "Dino-Myte," the fair will be a bit like a stroll through Jurassic...
luxury-houses.net
A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market
9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
Check-washing fraud leaves Boca Raton business owner out $20,000
A possible case of mail fraud involving check washing left a Boca Raton business owner out $20,000 late last year. Now he has a warning for others.
WSVN-TV
Allapattah Wynwood private school shuts down due to family dispute
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a shock for students who headed back to class after their winter break ended. Their school was suddenly shut down, and now, parents are demanding answers. The Allapattah Wynwood School located at 1500 NW 16th Ave. was completely shut down, Monday. 7News cameras captured students...
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – Palm Beach County’s Property Taxes
Q&A of the Day – Palm Beach County’s Property Taxes. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Brian, I've lived in...
Palm Beach County Funeral Home Sued To Stop Cremation Of Newly Dead
Man Dies, Cousin Tries To Stop Cremation At IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery. Emergency Lawsuit Filed. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A New York man is suing IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, arguing that his […]
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
Trader Joe's may snub West Palm Beach again
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. It's a new year but some of the same old sad news. West Palm Beach may get overlooked again by the boutique grocery store Trader Joe's, which residents in the so, so popular SoSo neighborhood have been lobbying to go...
Delray Beach doctor sentenced to 20 years in sober home fraud
Michael J. Ligotti, a 48-year-old Delray Beach doctor, was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for engaging in a multi-year fraud involving sober homes.
foxsports640.com
7-Eleven robbed by armed criminals in Boynton Beach
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Authorities are searching for two people who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint in a robbery incident on Sunday. The Palm Beach…
Comments / 1