Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Related
Questions Answered: Vikings Top Need in 2023 Offseason, Chris Reed, Bears No. 1 Pick
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 10th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Bears' Big Day, Aaron Rodgers' Uncertain Future Signal New Day in NFC North
Bears' big day, Rodgers' uncertain future signal new day in NFC North originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers have ruled the NFC North for as long as memory serves. There have been seasons where the Bears or Minnesota Vikings cycle up and make the playoffs or...
Vikings Could Get 2 Linemen Back for Playoff Run
<p>The injuries across the Vikings offensive line have piled up. Center Garrett Bradbury missed the last five games with a</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/vikings-could-get-2-linemen">Vikings Could Get 2 Linemen Back for Playoff Run</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Another Ginormous Name Thinks the Vikings Will Lose Sunday
<p>The Minnesota Vikings are three-point home favorites to topple the hungry New York Giants this weekend in the Wildcard Round</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/another-ginormous-name">Another Ginormous Name Thinks the Vikings Will Lose Sunday</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Vikings’ Offensive Line In Flux Ahead Of Matchup With Giants
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants three weeks ago, they allowed plenty of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins — including four sacks. Minnesota was down one starting offensive lineman in the game; center Garrett Bradbury, who missed the Vikings’ final five...
Adam Zimmer's Cause of Death Confirmed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead: Reports
While performing a welfare check at his Minnesota apartment, police officers found Adam Zimmer dead on his couch Adam Zimmer's cause of death has been confirmed as due to chronic alcohol abuse. Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced the news on Friday, according to multiple outlets. The medical examiner's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The Cincinnati Bengals, where Zimmer was an assistant coach, first announced his death in a statement on Nov. 1. PEOPLE reached out to the Bengals for comment but did not immediately hear back. RELATED: TikTok...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Yardbarker
Commanders Fire Scott Turner; Nathaniel Hackett to Replace with Aaron Rodgers as '23 QB?
The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a number of candidates who could...
The Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team to Never Win the Super Bowl (and It Isn’t Even Close)
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/opinion/the-vikings-are-the-best/">The Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team to Never Win the Super Bowl (and It Isnt Even Close)</a></p><p>For the 31st time in 62 seasons, the Minnesota Vikings are heading to the playoffs. They hold the NFC’s No.</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/opinion/the-vikings-are-the-best/">The Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team to Never Win the Super Bowl (and It Isnt Even Close)</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
Green Bay Packers draw the most fans to Lambeau Field in five years
Football fans turn out in large numbers to see Packers and opponents at Lambeau Field.
Colin Cowherd Describes the 'Dirty Little Secret' With Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd discusses the Packers plan for quarterback next season, as many have speculated that 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers may have played his last game in Green Bay.
Tiny A-Frame Cabin In Minnesota Looks Suprisingly Cozy & Affordable
Tiny houses and cabins have been all the buzz lately. I recently found a YouTuber who has hundreds of thousands of views on his tiny A-frame cabin that's located near the suburbs of the Twin Cities. From what I gather, this couple owns some land and decided to put up...
Dog Lick Cam! Minnesota Man Shares Adorable Greeting From His 3 Dogs
We've all heard of Kiss Cams, heck we even had a movie called 'Merry Kiss Cam' recently filmed in Duluth. However, this is likely the first Dog Lick Cam you've ever seen and it maybe the cutest thing you've seen in a long time. If you're a dog owner like...
Aaron Rodgers Sure Sounds Like a Guy Contemplating Retirement
Aaron Rodgers sounds like he's contemplating retirement.
KARE
How The Minnesota Vikings Are Solving Their Biggest Problems
The Minnesota Vikings have been plagued by a few different problems consistently all year long. So what are they doing about it?
Northland FAN 106.5
Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://northlandfan.com
Comments / 0