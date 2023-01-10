Read full article on original website
Dakota Johnson Calls Out Mom Melanie Griffith for Sharing Photos of Her on Social Media Without Consent
Dakota Johnson has publicly called out her mom Melanie Griffith for sharing photos of her on social media without her consent. Although the 33-year-old actor, who is best known for her starring role in Fifty Shades of Grey, is no stranger to the camera and does have her own social media profiles, she is pretty low-key when it comes to her online presence. It's no wonder then, that she had a few words to say about her mom's decision to share snaps of her online.
Jean Smart Recalls Costar Brad Pitt Consoling Her About Late Husband: 'He Was Incredibly Kind'
"He said, 'I had no idea you'd been going through that.' He was incredibly kind," Jean Smart recalled of Babylon costar Brad Pitt while on the Golden Globes red carpet Jean Smart is recalling a memorable moment when Brad Pitt shared his condolences after the death of her husband, Richard Gilliland. While on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2023 on Tuesday, the Hacks star and nominee, 71, shared what it was like working with Pitt, 59, and Margot Robbie on the new film Babylon. Smart called...
buzzfeednews.com
Seth Rogen Recalled The “Very Loaded Moment” In 2006 When Tom Cruise Apparently Tried To Convince Him And Judd Apatow To Join Scientology In A Resurfaced Clip
In case you missed it, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself at the center of controversy this week after Jerrod Carmichael made a joke about Scientology while hosting the Golden Globes on Tuesday night. At one point during the broadcast, Jerrod emerged onstage carrying three Golden Globe statuettes. #GoldenGlobes host Jerrod...
Brad Pitt Recalls Crashing a Wedding While Making Mr. and Mrs. Smith: 'They Were Okay with It'
Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie starred together in 2005's Mr. and Mrs. Smith One couple got the surprise of their lives thanks to Brad Pitt. In 59-year-old Pitt's cover interview for W Magazine's Best Performances issue published Monday, the Babylon actor revealed that he once crashed a wedding party while he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie filmed their 2005 movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith back in 2003. "I have crashed a wedding party," Pitt told the outlet during a wide-ranging conversation about his new movie, his breakout role...
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’
Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos
Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
Kevin Costner Debating On Leaving $1 Million-Per-Episode Paycheck Behind As 'Yellowstone' Future Ignites Marital Drama: Sources
Kevin Costner has a big decision to make as the Oscar-winning performer debates on whether or not to leave his lucrative $1 million-per-episode paycheck behind as his future on Yellowstone remains up in the air, RadarOnline.com has discovered. The famed actor, 67, who plays tough-as-nails rancher John Dutton on the hit TV series, is in the midst of a dilemma after being given an ultimatum, sources alleged.As the modern-day Western series continues to pull in sky-high ratings following its fifth season debut, insiders told RadarOnline.com that Coster's wife, Christine Baumgartner, "wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat" because...
Special Forces proves too tough as four celebs forced to pull out
During the first week of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, four celebrities withdrew. That leaves some to wonder if the show is too tough for celebs.
Amanda Seyfried Once Shared That Dating Ryan Phillippe Put Her off Celebrity Relationships
Amanda Seyfried learned a valuable lesson being in a relationship with a celebrity like Ryan Phillippe that she didn’t want to repeat.
Eddie Murphy speaks out on his Golden Globes joke about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock: 'It's all love'
Eddie Murphy made the joke about Will Smith and Chris Rock during his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes.
HelloGiggles
Tom Hanks, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Hailey Bieber Have Entered the Nepo Baby Group Chat
While some A-list nepo babies like Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Hailey Bieber are fully (and satirically) embracing their nepotistic place in Hollywood, other celebrities like Tom Hanks are not. The skincare gurus are the latest stars to indirectly address Nepo-Gate, which rose to fruition during the final days of...
Bustle
Jennifer Lopez Shares New Ben Affleck Wedding Pictures To Kick Off 2023
Bennifer is still going strong heading into 2023. On Jan. 1, Jennifer Lopez rang in the New Year by sharing new photos from her wedding(s) to Ben Affleck as part of an Instagram reel celebrating her favorite moments of the year. “2022 was one of the best years yet!!!” she captioned the post. “I cannot wait for all that’s to come next year.”
Once Again Reese Witherspoon Proves Her Genes Are Strong With Photo of Her Look-Alike Kids
Watch: Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!. We're sorry, we just hallucinated. Are we seeing four Gemini vegetarians images of Reese Witherspoon?. Yes, we know we talk a lot about how the actress' kids Ava Phillippe, 23, Deacon Phillippe, 19, and Tennessee Toth, 10, look just like her. But, in our defense, she keeps presenting us with more and more evidence.
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon's latest rom-com "Your Place Or Mine" comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of "The Devil Wears Prada."
Hilary Swank Says Being Pregnant Has Given Her a "Newfound Respect" For Women's Bodies
Hilary Swank is now in her third trimester with twins, and it has certainly shifted how she thinks about pregnancy — specifically the miracle of the human body and the food needed to power it. "The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness," she said on...
People
Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri: Everything She's Said About Parenting
For Katie Holmes, "motherhood means everything." Holmes welcomed her first and only child, daughter Suri Cruise, on April 18, 2006, in Los Angeles with then-husband Tom Cruise. The Dawson's Creek actress and Mission Impossible star first met the year prior and got engaged after a whirlwind two-month courtship, tying the knot with their newborn by their side in Italy in November 2006. After five years of marriage, they split in 2012.
wmagazine.com
Gwyneth Paltrow, Step Away From the Nepo Baby T-Shirt
By now, you’ve seen the shots of Hailey Bieber in a parking garage, showing off her cropped white shirt featuring the phrase “nepo baby” on the front, and you’ve likely seen the discussion around it on Instagram, Twitter, and on every fashion magazine’s website (including ours). But now, other celebrities (and even other nepo babies) are commenting on the statement, including Gwyneth Paltrow.
Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon Go From Lovers to Friends to Something Else in ‘Your Place or Mine’ Trailer
Friends to lovers is a tried and true romantic comedy trope. But in the trailer for Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon – rom-com royalty, really – flip the script, going from lovers to friends with the potential for something more to bubble to the surface. Arriving on the streaming platform on February 10, the film follows Kutcher’s Peter and Witherspoon’s Debbie as they swap lives for long enough to realize that their emotions are more complicated than they may have realized. Two decades before Your Place or Mine takes place, Peter and Debbie’s chance...
Best Life
