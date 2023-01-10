Read full article on original website
Will Of The People Be Damned, Ron DeSantis Appoints Ousted Judge To Higher Position
Next time a right-winger tries to gaslight you into believing they care about democracy, I want you to remember this story. (Well, also everything about Moore v. Harper.) Because it’s pretty clear the only thing motivating conservatives is amassing enough power to impose their will on the public even — or maybe especially — when the majority of people disagree with them.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida
Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
There were some notable people at DeSantis’ inauguration ceremony. A look at who’s who
Gov. Ron DeSantis was the center of attention on Tuesday morning as he was sworn in for a second term in office.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Think DeSantis Can Beat Trump In GOP Race? Not If This Happens, Polls Show
The 2024 presidential election is around 22 months away but could heat up as a big topic in 2023. Three candidates currently lead the way in polls ahead of the next presidential election. Here’s a look at one big factor that may decide who wins the Republican nomination:. What...
DeSantis Stuns Critics with Radical Plan to Save Florida's Ailing Environment
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reaffirmed a promise to the environment made four years ago. A week after he was sworn into office, DeSantis signed an executive order to protect Florida’s environment and water quality. Unlike previous Republican governments in Florida, DeSantis is doing good work in tackling climate change issues.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Donald Trump tops Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in fresh national polls
The former President bested the Florida Governor in a crowded field, conforming with other recent polling.
Federal Judge Refuses To Dismiss Charges On Former Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum
A federal judge has refused to dismiss charges of lying to the FBI and wire fraud against former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, while also short-circuiting a Gillum contention that he is a victim of selective prosecution. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor on Thursday issued
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Trump's New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago: Who was there (and who wasn't)?
PALM BEACH — Former President Donald Trump rang in the New Year on Saturday night with hundreds of Mar-a-Lago members and a few political cronies. In past years, Hollywood celebrities have attended Trump's annual A-list New Year's Eve party at the Palm Beach club. But this year, the most notable, high-profile figures attending...
Kristi Noem Manages to Make Ron DeSantis Look Less Awful
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem received a flamethrower for Christmas from her staff and photos online showed her giddily incinerating a pile of trash.She has now attempted the political equivalent by siccing her mouthpiece—the perfectly named Ian Fury—on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.It’s a fight involving two people so loathsomely ambitious that you can only hope it ends with both of them losing. But Noem is so extreme that she somehow manages to make DeSantis look less terrible.It began when National Review reporter Nate Hochman reached out to Fury for comment on a story he was writing on “the transgender lobby’s...
Home Depot's 93-year-old cofounder who said 'nobody works' anymore because of 'socialism' has donated $64 million to elect Trump and the Republican party over the years
Bernie Marcus, who has donated millions to Trump, said Thursday he did not think Home Depot would be as successful if it was founded today.
Exclusive: How Trump body-shamed DeSantis, told donors not to fund him & threaten to release more info if he were to run
Donald Trump allegedly body-shamed Governor DeSantis, encouraged his donors not to fund him for midterm elections and threatened to release scathing information about him if he ran for office.
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Plan to Tank "Woke" Companies
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced measures to reduce the share of “environmental, social and governance” (ESG) policies in Florida’s pension system. DeSantis said he was “asserting the authority of our constitutional system over ideological corporate power.”
As Gov. DeSantis Prepares To Approve Constitutional Carry in Florida, Gov. Newsom Reminds GOP That Guns Are #1 Killer
Guns overtake cancer and cars as #1 killer of kids. On December 16, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave his most recent commitment to approving the constitutional carry of handguns in the Sunshine State, declaring his readiness to approve the legislation.
Washington Examiner
Independent voters abandon Biden, choose DeSantis and Trump
Independent voters have lost faith in President Joe Biden to handle the problems facing the United States and would choose former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead in 2024, according to a new post-election survey of the influential and growing group. In a new Zogby Poll shared...
Republicans at Turning Point USA Are Drawn to Florida’s Ron DeSantis, As Tucker Carlson Says “I’m Not Endorsing Anybody”
The tide continues to shift in DeSantis' favor. On December 17, speaking at the Turning Point USA gathering of conservative Republicans, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson stated that he won't be endorsing anybody for the presidential campaign in 2024. It's yet another suggestion from a senior figure in the conservative media that the one-term former president Donald Trump is falling out of favor.
