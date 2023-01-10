ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Will Of The People Be Damned, Ron DeSantis Appoints Ousted Judge To Higher Position

Next time a right-winger tries to gaslight you into believing they care about democracy, I want you to remember this story. (Well, also everything about Moore v. Harper.) Because it’s pretty clear the only thing motivating conservatives is amassing enough power to impose their will on the public even — or maybe especially — when the majority of people disagree with them.
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida

Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Manages to Make Ron DeSantis Look Less Awful

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem received a flamethrower for Christmas from her staff and photos online showed her giddily incinerating a pile of trash.She has now attempted the political equivalent by siccing her mouthpiece—the perfectly named Ian Fury—on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.It’s a fight involving two people so loathsomely ambitious that you can only hope it ends with both of them losing. But Noem is so extreme that she somehow manages to make DeSantis look less terrible.It began when National Review reporter Nate Hochman reached out to Fury for comment on a story he was writing on “the transgender lobby’s...
Washington Examiner

Independent voters abandon Biden, choose DeSantis and Trump

Independent voters have lost faith in President Joe Biden to handle the problems facing the United States and would choose former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead in 2024, according to a new post-election survey of the influential and growing group. In a new Zogby Poll shared...
Toby Hazlewood

Republicans at Turning Point USA Are Drawn to Florida’s Ron DeSantis, As Tucker Carlson Says “I’m Not Endorsing Anybody”

The tide continues to shift in DeSantis' favor. On December 17, speaking at the Turning Point USA gathering of conservative Republicans, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson stated that he won't be endorsing anybody for the presidential campaign in 2024. It's yet another suggestion from a senior figure in the conservative media that the one-term former president Donald Trump is falling out of favor.
