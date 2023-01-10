Read full article on original website
The Best Reviewed Movies of 2022
Top Gun: Maverick was also the winner of the Golden Tomato Award for Best Wide Release Movie of 2022. (The French film Happening was the site’s pick for Best Limited Release of the year.) The top-rated streaming film of the year was Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, while House of the Dragon was chosen as both the Best TV Series of 2022 and Best New Series. (Better Call Saul earned the Best Returning Series prize.)
‘Glass Onion’ Now the Fifth Most-Watched Netflix Movie Ever
For the third straight week, Glass Onion was the biggest film on Netflix despite receiving very stuff competition from another star-studded murder mystery new to the service. That was The Pale Blue Eye, a new thriller from Crazy Heart director Scott Cooper that stars Christian Bale as a detective working a case at West Point in the 1830s, where he’s joined in his investigation by a young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe (played by Harry Melling). The two films were almost neck-and-neck on the weekly most-watched movies chart. Netflix users watched 44.3 million hours of Glass Onion, while they watched 42.9 million hours of The Pale Blue Eye. That’s more than the other eight movies on the weekly most-watched list put together.
‘House of the Dragon’ Wins Best TV Series at Golden Globes
In its eight season run on HBO, Game of Thrones won 0 Golden Globes for Best TV Series, Drama. House of the Dragon has already topped it. This year’s Golden Globe for Best TV Series, Drama, went to House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel that recently concluded its first season on HBO and HBO Max. The show was a ratings smash, critically acclaimed, and now it is a Golden Globe winner. The series beat out fellow nominees Better Call Saul (AMC), The Crown (Netflix), Ozark (Netflix), and Severance (Apple TV+).
Mel Brooks Finally Made ‘History of the World, Part II’ – Watch the Trailer
Mel Brooks’ 1981 spoof History of the World, Part I ended with a mocking teaser for a sequel, which would supposedly continue the saga with all new comedy bits, including “Hitler On Ice,” “A Viking Funeral,” and “Jews in Space.”. Like everything else in...
‘Your Place Or Mine’ Trailer: Reese Witherspoon’s New Netflix Rom-Com
Sometimes I look at what Netflix is producing and I think “Who would want to see this, especially at home on streaming?” But this I get. A romantic comedy starring two of the genre’s more popular actors — Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher — in a film by the writer of 27 Dresses and The Devil Wears Prada, Aline Brosh McKenna. This is a no-brainer. People are going to watch this on Netflix.
The Price of HBO Max Just Went Up
If all the overwhelmingly positive reviews of HBO’s new The Last Of Us TV series has you considering getting a subscription to HBO Max, take note: As of today, the price of a monthly subscription is going up. Starting on January 12, the cost of HBO Max for the...
Angela Bassett Wins Best Supporting Actress at Golden Globes For ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s awards campaign is off to a very good start. The original Black Panther was nominated for three Golden Globes, including Best Picture, but won none of the prizes. This year, Wakanda Forever is nominated for only two awards, Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song — but it already won one. Angela Bassett took home the prize for Best Supporting Actress, playing the late T’Challa’s mother, Ramonda, the queen of Wakanda.
Liam Neeson Becomes a Classic Private Eye in the ‘Marlowe’ Trailer
Liam Neeson stars in Marlowe, directed by Neil Jordan and written by William Monahan. If you’re not a detective fiction fan, the name Marlowe might not ring any bells. But the character has been around for a long time. He’s essentially your quintessential hard-boiled noir detective. In fact, he’s based on a series of books that’s served as a blueprint for tons of classic detective films, like The Big Sleep.
Simon Pegg to Voice Hogwarts’ Headmaster in New Harry Potter Game
Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games in recent memory... And now we finally know which voice actors will be making an appearance. The game returns fans to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter since 2011's Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows - Part II and promises to be much more extensive. The game is developed by Avalanche Software and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ To End With Eighth Season
You won’t have to Fear the Walking Dead too much longer. AMC announced today that the first along longest-running spinoff The Walking Dead will come to a conclusion with its upcoming eighth season. Season 8 will run for two batches of six episodes. Here’s how they describe the final...
‘Tulsa King’ With Sylvester Stallone Is Worth A Watch
I've been a fan of Sylvester Stallone since whatever movies starring him my dad first let me watch, probably Rocky and First Blood. When I caught word that he was in a new TV series called Tulsa King, I didn't even need to watch a trailer or preview, I was in. Fortunately, I already have Paramount Plus so I can continue to get my new Star Trek fixes, as that's the platform Sly's new show is on.
Production Begins on Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back to Black’
Focus Features announced today that production begins next week on Back to Black, a fiction film based on the life of Amy Winehouse. According to a press release, the film is “about Amy Winehouse’s vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame.” The movie includes much of Winehouse’s music and is being produced with support from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, and Winehouse’s estate. (Winehouse died in 2011 at the age of 27.) Marisa Abela, pictured above, plays Winehouse in the film.
‘Midsommar’ Director Ari Aster Is Back With First ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Trailer
It’s 2023 now, so it’s about time we started seeing some trailers for our most anticipated 2023 movies. Here’s the first one for Beau Is Afraid the third film from one of our best modern horror filmmakers, Ari Aster. His previous films are the disturbing Hereditary and the super-disturbing Midsommar. Will Beau Is Afraid continue the trend?
‘Quantumania’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Easter Egg and Secret
The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer is way darker than the trailers for the previous two Ant-Man movies. And it suggests times are about to get very tough for Scott Lang. (Times? Get it? Hah.) In fact, there are hints in this movie that Scott will die in this film.
Letitia Wright Says ‘Black Panther 3’ Is Already in the Works
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was an enormous gamble. Following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, director Ryan Coogler and the rest of the Black Panther team had some serious work cut out for them. They had to scramble to rewrite a plot that was intended for Boseman, and to come up with something that was both respectful to Boseman's legacy, and kept the action in Wakanda moving forward.
‘Glass Onion’ Cut A Post-Credits Scene That Changes Everything
The following post contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Glass Onion, technically known as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, originally featured a post-credits scene that recontextualizes the rest of the film. The movie sees Daniel Craig reprising his role from Knives Out, the detective Benoit Blanc. He's met with a new mystery involving an eccentric billionaire named Miles Bron. As the film unfolds, it becomes clear that each of Bron’s party guests have hidden motives for appearing at the murder mystery party he is hosting. As the threads begin to unravel, Blanc dives deeper into a grand conspiracy surrounding Miles.
Hugh Jackman Has Six Months to Get in Wolverine Shape for ‘Deadpool 3’
For about one more week, Hugh Jackman will be playing the title role in The Music Man on Broadway. Then he’s got to slip back into the adamantium claws of Wolverine for the tenth time to play Logan opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. But that’s a process that takes a lot of time.
Matt Reeves Is Now Writing ‘The Batman 2’ Script
Everything in the DC Universe is kind of up in the air right now. Fortunately, that doesn’t include the follow-up to Matt Reeves’ highly-praised The Batman. Despite the massive restructuring going on after the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, it seems like this franchise is safe. One...
‘M3GAN’ Was Supposed To Be ‘Way Gorier’
M3GAN beat the odds and performed extremely well at the box office last weekend. Maybe that's thanks to the PG-13 rating... but the original cut of the movie was far gorier. Of course, it's not often that a January horror film makes this kind of money. The film was initially expected to make between $17 and $20 million in its opening weekend but raked in $11 million on its first day online.
Bob Returns In New ‘That 90s Show’ Clip
That ’90s Show is probably one of the most eagerly-awaited sitcom revivals in a long time. Luckily, some old favorites are returning... Including Bob. Bob is a bit of a divisive character, especially for Kitty and Red. When he shows up at the house for a birthday party unannounced, Kitty is delighted while Red is much less excited.
