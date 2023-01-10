ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Comments / 0

Related
fiddleheadfocus.com

Nominations open for Young Professionals Institute 2023

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The region’s premier leadership development training experience returns for its 15th year with the theme “The Leading Role.” This year’s Young Professionals Institute, a partnership between the University of Maine at Presque Isle and MMG Insurance, will run on Wednesdays from March 1 to April 12, 4-6 p.m.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy