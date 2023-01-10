Read full article on original website
What’s the Average Snowfall by Month & Year in Presque Isle, Maine?
As winter weather bears down on northern Maine, we wanted to a look at the average snowfall by month and by year in Presque isle - and take a look at Caribou's ranking. We are behind on snow totals for this time of the year. In fact, northern Maine, in particular Presque Isle, is almost 40% lower than historical averages.
Storm Closings and Cancellations – Aroostook County (Jan. 12-13)
Heavy snow and freezing rain will make travel difficult Thursday night and Friday as the first major January storm hits Aroostook County and Western New Brunswick. Here are the latest storm closings and cancellations. The list will be updated frequently. School Cancellations, Closures and Delays:. Due to the impending bad...
Former Employees of Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center Ordered to Vacate Premises
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - New developments in the story of the “indefinite closure” of the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center. The City of Presque Isle has condemned the building, but there are former employees still living there. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard spoke with some of those people who are facing homelessness come Friday.
Magnificent Views of the Long Lake Sporting Club in Sinclair, Maine
The Long Lake Sporting Club is for sale with everything you could possibly need. Everyone knows this historical business with a long reputation for its location, menu, amenities, service and tradition. It was Built in 1940 and maintained and renovated over the years. Gigantic Commercial Space on the Waterfront. The...
Storm to Bring Heavy Snow, Wintry Mix to Aroostook County
A storm bearing down on Aroostook County will bring the first significant snowfall in nearly four weeks, before mixing with or changing to freezing rain or rain in many areas on Friday. The National Weather Service Office in Caribou has posted a Winter Storm Warning from 7pm Thursday to around...
Nominations open for Young Professionals Institute 2023
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The region’s premier leadership development training experience returns for its 15th year with the theme “The Leading Role.” This year’s Young Professionals Institute, a partnership between the University of Maine at Presque Isle and MMG Insurance, will run on Wednesdays from March 1 to April 12, 4-6 p.m.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
