Lois Lynch
Graveside service for Lois Lynch, age 84, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 11:00 A.M on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Restland Cemetery, Dallas TX with Jeff Tiemeyer and Cody Rushing officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Lynch passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Lois Jean...
Jesse Weaver
Funeral service for Jesse Weaver, age 43 of Point, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at County Line Baptist Church with Bro Wayne Darty officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Weaver passed away on January 11, 2023 at his residence.
Obituary – Patti Ann Tucker
A graveside service for Patti Ann Tucker, age 86 of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Sherley Cemetery with Mr. Jody Garner officiating. Pallbearers will be Jason Bragg, Jedda Bragg, Jordan Miesse, Clayton Pippin, Brandon Slider and Chris Williams. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Tucker passed away on January 7, 2023, at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs
Sulphur Springs, Texas, January 9, 2023 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital– Sulphur Springs is now offering inpatient hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis for patients battling End-Stage Renal Disease with an acute hospitalization need. We are excited to have these services available in our community.
FM 71 Motorcycle Crash In Hopkins County Results 1 Death
Preliminary investigation indicates a man was riding a 2007 Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle on FM 71, just east of the Sulphur Bluff community in Hopkins County at 1:57 p.m. Jan. 11, 2023. The eastbound bike ran off the road going around a corner and struck a concrete culvert. The operator died at the hospital after being transported, Texas DPS Highway Patrol Trooper Cody Sagnibene noted in the preliminary crash report.
New Housing Facility For Hopkins County Jail Trustees
Construction is underway for the new housing facility built for Hopkins County Jail inmates who have earned “Trusty” status. Crews have begun work on the site and have completed about 75% of the sanitary plumbing. It will have 48 beds and separate the trustees from the general inmate population when they return from work details. The cost for the project will be about $4.8 million and will take about 11 months to complete.
Paris Junior College, Courses Beginning Jan. 17
January 12, 2023 – Brooklynn Shackelford of Sulphur Springs, left, registers for the spring semester at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center with the assistance of Testing Proctor Cathey Martin. Spring classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 17. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas —...
Inpatient Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis Offered At CHRISTUS For Patients With End-Stage Renal Disease
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. New Service offered: Peritoneal Dialysis. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur...
When And What Approaches To Consider When Pruning Shade Trees
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Hopkins County, m-[email protected]. All landscape and shade trees require pruning at some time during their life. Trees may be pruned to:. Promote plant health by removing dead or dying branches injured by disease, severe insect infestation,...
Hughes springs resident sentenced in Cass County court
A Hughes Springs resident has been sentenced in Cass County court, according to Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton. Shelton released ...
A Word of Advice For Engaged Couples
By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Yes, I know this is not the most prevalent wedding season. However, engaged couples have already started planning summer and fall weddings. I recently had the opportunity to visit with State Representative Bryan Slaton in his Greenville office, and his eyes lit up when I mentioned the Twogether in Texas marriage education workshops which I had been leading for the past 8 to 10 years. His belief (and mine, as well) is that a strong marriage leads to strong families, and strong families lead to strong communities.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas. Mustang Sally is a 9-week-old Black Mouth Cur-mix. She will be a large breed dog, weighing around 60 pounds. She is one of eight adorable siblings looking for their fur-ever homes!
Idiot Vandals Destroy Bathrooms At Tyler, TX Park
Vandalism is without a doubt a very STUPID crime. Destroying property for the sake of destroying property is pointless, meaningless and did I say STUPID? Our friends at Tyler Parks and Recreation are dealing with a vandalism issue and everyone is trying to figure out why someone would do this.
Meal-A-Day’s New Director
January 12, 2023 – Meal-A-Day, a non-profit organization, welcomes its newest director Amanda Dietlin. She hit the ground running and is being welcomed with open arms. Dietlin has taken up the mantle of her predecessors Cecil Toenniges and Tina Philips, with determination and commitment to helping all those in need.
2 Served With Warrants For Felony Offenses Twice In Less Than A Week
At least 2 men have been served with warrants for felony offenses twice in less than a week, according to Hopkins County jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Steward and Elijah Fite located Luke Maximus Walters at a County Road 2301 residence at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023, and took the 20-year-old Dike man into custody on two warrants. Walters was booked into Hopkins County jail at 7:43 p.m. Thursday on two warrants for indecency with a child by sexual contact. The offenses, the deputies noted in arrest reports, are alleged to have occurred on March 1, 2021.
Traffic reopened after major crash at Highway 155 and Loop 323 in Tyler
UPDATE: Tyler Police said all lanes of traffic are now open. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Traffic is being rerouted after a major crash on Highway 155 and Loop 323 W SW in Tyler, according to police. Officials said traffic is being rerouted onto Loop 323 eastbound, and are encouraging travelers to seek an alternate route. […]
MLK 2023 Celebration in Winnsboro
HYPE, Helping Young People Excel, is proud to announce the 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration. There will be food, a parade and local entertainment. It’s all taking place at the intersection of Connie Mae and E Elm (MLK Park) in Winnsboro, TX on January 16th, 2023. Find out...
