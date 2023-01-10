Read full article on original website
Highest Paying Nursing Jobs
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. The nursing profession provides many job opportunities across multiple disciplines and specialties, with salaries varying by region, company, and certifications. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for registered nurses is likely to increase by 6% by 2031.
Demystifying AI's role in healthcare to reassure new providers – and old pros
A new study of more than 500 medical students, published in Academic Radiology, found students think emerging technology like AI will reduce job prospects for pathology, diagnostic radiology and anesthesiology. Not only is this perception untrue, experts say, but it is likely to be dangerous for the global healthcare industry....
COVID booster rates in nursing homes remain low for staff and residents, new AARP data shows
Older adults, particularly those living in nursing homes, are bearing the brunt of the current winter COVID wave in the United States, but booster rates among nursing home residents and staff remain low, according to new data from AARP. Only 47 percent of nursing home residents were fully up-to-date and...
Portable generator users: Association wants feedback on proposed revisions to standard
Cleveland — The Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association is seeking stakeholder comment on proposed revisions to the ANSI/PGMA G300 standard on safety and performance of the units. The proposal adds requirements for carbon monoxide safety, among other changes. In previous revisions that went into effect in 2018, carbon monoxide...
Omada partners with Intermountain on diabetes management in Utah
Omada Health is partnering with Intermountain Healthcare’s value-based care unit Castell in the virtual chronic care company’s first care delivery partnership with a major health system. The two are linking to offer virtual diabetes care and prevention to Intermountain’s primary care patients in its Utah medical group. Castell...
OSHA’s move to make COVID standards permanent met with skepticism from long-term care industry groups
The final version of the Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s rule meant to protect healthcare workers from COVID-19 has reached the White House Office of Management and Budget for review but is still facing opposition from long-term care industry groups. Worker and employer advocacy organizations are meeting with White...
Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Expedited Review and Public Comment: Revisions to Recordkeeping To Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 in Head Start (OMB #: 0970-0583)
Office of Head Start; Administration for Children and Families; Department of Health and Human Services. Request for public comments. The Office of Head Start, Administration for Children and Families (ACF), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is requesting expedited review from OMB and inviting public comments on revisions to the recordkeeping requirements under Recordkeeping to Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 in Head Start (OMB #: 0970-0583). A Final Rule requires grant recipients to update their program policies and procedures to include an evidence-based COVID-19 mitigation policy developed in consultation with their Health Services Advisory Committee.
Qualification of Drivers; Exemption Applications; Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders
Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), Department of Transportation (DOT). Notice of final disposition. FMCSA announces its decision to renew exemptions for 15 individuals from the requirement in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSRs) that interstate commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers have “no established medical history or clinical diagnosis of epilepsy or any other condition which is likely to cause loss of consciousness or any loss of ability to control a CMV.” The exemptions enable these individuals who have had one or more seizures and are taking anti-seizure medication to continue to operate CMVs in interstate commerce.
Insurance and Access Challenges in RA
Nehad Soloman, MD; Joy Schechtman, DO; and Robert Levin, MD, discuss barriers to rheumatoid arthritis (RA) treatment selection such as insurance access. Nehad Soloman, MD: It sounds like both of you have been using and are comfortable with the tests, and actually implementing change in therapy as a result of these results. Have you faced any challenges with insurance companies covering the test, or in the case that you described, using the test to your advantage?
Jan. 13, 2023: National Advocacy Update
One month until AMA National Advocacy Conference: Register now. The AMA National Advocacy Conference is only a month away—Feb. 13-15 at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, D.C. Register now to make your voice heard on the crucial issues impacting medicine, including the need for systemic Medicare payment reform that ends unsustainable payment rates and reduction of administrative burdens like prior authorization that delay care and drive physician burnout.
ISMP Warns of Anesthesia Labeled For Animal Use Distributed in Cases Intended for Humans
Bottles of the anesthesia drug Isoflurane labeled “for animal use only” may have been shipped to healthcare institutions in cases that were supposed to have versions of the drug for human use, according to a new alert issued by a prominent drug safety group. The Institute for Safe...
Monogram Health Secures $375M to Expand In-Home Kidney Care
– Monogram Health, a Nashville, TN-based kidney disease benefit management and care delivery company announced a $375M growth funding round that will drive the company’s continued rapid expansion as the leading solution for high-quality, in-home care for polychronic patients living with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease in the U.S.
