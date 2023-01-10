ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report

Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
How NFL playoff stars were ranked as high school recruits

The start of the NFL playoffs provides a welcome opportunity to look back and see how some of the top stars were considered as high school recruits. Some of players, such as Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, one of the top recruits of all time, and Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook were correctly projected.
Way-too-early 2023 rankings, record predictions and bowl projections for each Pac-12 team

The 2022 college football season officially came to a close, and the 2023 offseason is now upon us. While you would think that means we are done talking about football for a bit until spring ball rolls around, you’re wrong. It simply means that now when we talk about football, we are looking to the future, rather than evaluating the past. We are going to dive deep into the future today, taking a look at the Pac-12 conference as a whole in 2023. It is going to be among the most anticipated seasons we’ve had in a long time out west, with...
Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins odds, picks and predictions

The Toronto Maple Leafs (26-10-7) face the Boston Bruins (32-5-4) Saturday at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. (NHL Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Maple Leafs vs. Bruins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Maple Leafs are coming off...
