Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
If you thought Brock Purdy would wet his pants during his first NFL playoff game, just keep on waiting. Purdy, the first rookie quarterback in San Francisco 49ers history to start a postseason game, played with the poise you’d expect from the legendary Joe Montana in carving up the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild-card matchup at soggy Levi’s Stadium.
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Derek Carr signaled his impending departure from the Las Vegas Raiders this week, an outcome that seemed a foregone conclusion when he was benched for the final two games of the 2022 season. "I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I...
The start of the NFL playoffs provides a welcome opportunity to look back and see how some of the top stars were considered as high school recruits. Some of players, such as Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, one of the top recruits of all time, and Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook were correctly projected.
A detailed look at why the Oklahoma City Thunder is likely to consolidate some assets and make a move in the trade market soon.
USA Today Sports NFL Insider Tyler Dragon explains why he thinks Jim Harbaugh would be a good fit with the Arizona Cardinals.
The 2022 college football season officially came to a close, and the 2023 offseason is now upon us. While you would think that means we are done talking about football for a bit until spring ball rolls around, you’re wrong. It simply means that now when we talk about football, we are looking to the future, rather than evaluating the past. We are going to dive deep into the future today, taking a look at the Pac-12 conference as a whole in 2023. It is going to be among the most anticipated seasons we’ve had in a long time out west, with...
The Toronto Maple Leafs (26-10-7) face the Boston Bruins (32-5-4) Saturday at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. (NHL Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Maple Leafs vs. Bruins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Maple Leafs are coming off...
