Pittsburgh, PA

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

Massive Cardinals, Sean Payton news revealed

As some teams across the league search for their next head coach, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has emerged as one of the top available candidates. And even though Payton seems to think it’s unlikely he’ll return to coaching next season, the Arizona Cardinals are showing interest.
Yardbarker

Bills Designate S Micah Hyde & WR Jamison Crowder To Return From IR

This opens both players’ 21-day windows to practice before being activated. This is an encouraging sign for Hyde after undergoing neck surgery back in October that was determined to require a 6-9 month recovery timetable. The operation is expected to correct Hyde’s neck issues and the hope is he has no more issues moving forward with his career.
WASHINGTON STATE
nickalive.net

Buffalo Bills' Nyheim Hines Named NVP of 'NFL Slimetime' Week 18

Nate Wright from Big Nate has named Buffalo Bills kick returner and running back Nyheim Hines as the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) of NFL Slimetime Week 18! Click HERE to watch the announcement!. Hines is the first Nickelodeon NVP of 2023 following NFL Slimetime Week 17 being canceled in respect...
BUFFALO, NY

