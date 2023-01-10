Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
Steelers Have Easy Decision at ILB
The Pittsburgh Steelers have one option that feels like a no-brainer at inside linebacker.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson to play vs. Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend? Chances not looking good, per report
Despite Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence, Ravens coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out Jackson returning for Sunday night's wild-card playoff game against the Bengals. The Ravens' starting quarterback has not played since Week 13 after suffering a PCL sprain. Jackson's status for Super Wild Card Weekend is not looking good....
thecomeback.com
Massive Cardinals, Sean Payton news revealed
As some teams across the league search for their next head coach, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has emerged as one of the top available candidates. And even though Payton seems to think it’s unlikely he’ll return to coaching next season, the Arizona Cardinals are showing interest.
Josh Allen named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his season finale performance against the Tennessee Titans, the NFL announced Wednesday. While Allen didn’t record a sack in the 20-16 win, he did force a fumble from Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs. Allen also scooped...
Patriots Sign 11 Players To Futures Contracts
Each player finished the season on New England’s practice squad, with five having made in-game appearances for the club.
Yardbarker
Bills Designate S Micah Hyde & WR Jamison Crowder To Return From IR
This opens both players’ 21-day windows to practice before being activated. This is an encouraging sign for Hyde after undergoing neck surgery back in October that was determined to require a 6-9 month recovery timetable. The operation is expected to correct Hyde’s neck issues and the hope is he has no more issues moving forward with his career.
nickalive.net
Buffalo Bills' Nyheim Hines Named NVP of 'NFL Slimetime' Week 18
Nate Wright from Big Nate has named Buffalo Bills kick returner and running back Nyheim Hines as the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) of NFL Slimetime Week 18! Click HERE to watch the announcement!. Hines is the first Nickelodeon NVP of 2023 following NFL Slimetime Week 17 being canceled in respect...
Comments / 0