2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Marconews.com
Doug Pederson's postgame speech to the Jaguars after their wild win will give you chills
The Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history Saturday night, beating the Chargers 31-30 in an absolute thriller in Jacksonville. One of the biggest reasons for the Jaguars' huge turnaround this year is their head coach, Doug Pederson. The franchise made the right move by firing Urban Meyer ( who is the worst coach in NFL history) before the end of last season and then quickly scooping up Pederson in the offseason.
'We have an elite quarterback': Giants laud Jones after victory
Though he downplayed his effort by simply saying "it's a big win for us," New York quarterback Daniel Jones authored a historic day in the Giants' 31-24 victory over the Vikings Sunday, setting up an NFL divisional playoff date with the Eagles.
Marconews.com
Resilience of Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars shine in historic playoff comeback over Chargers
Perhaps sometime in the late 2040s or early 2050s, if Trevor Lawrence is on a Canton stage delivering his Hall of Fame acceptance speech, this will be remembered as his first grandiose signature NFL moment. What Lawrence did on the night of Jan. 14, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field, in...
Giants Wild Card Round report card: Brilliant stuff
Grading the Giants’ 31-24 win over the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round in Minnesota on Sunday. Offense This was a star turn from Daniel Jones. The ball was put in his hands and he passed it (24 of 35, 301 yards, 2 TDs) and ran with it (17-78) and moved the pile on two sneaks and did not turn it over. Brilliant stuff. Saquon Barkley was a bigger factor as a pass-catcher (5-56) than he was as a rusher (9-53), and he bowled over 325-pound DT Dalvin Tomlinson on his 2-yard TD plunge. WR Isaiah Hodgins (8-105) beat CB Patrick...
Marconews.com
Will we see Jim Harbaugh return as an NFL head coach?
USA Today Sports NFL Insider Tyler Dragon explains why he thinks Jim Harbaugh would be a good fit with the Arizona Cardinals.
Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch Issues Statement Following Giants Playoff Win
Giants co-owner Steve Tisch makes a rare statement following the team's Wild Card playoff win at Minnesota.
Marconews.com
From 'Mr. Irrelevant' to 'Brock Star': Poised Purdy leads charge for 49ers team with Super Bowl dreams
If you thought Brock Purdy would wet his pants during his first NFL playoff game, just keep on waiting. Purdy, the first rookie quarterback in San Francisco 49ers history to start a postseason game, played with the poise you’d expect from the legendary Joe Montana in carving up the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild-card matchup at soggy Levi’s Stadium.
Marconews.com
Howie Long is not 'content with being average,' and he shows it on 'FOX NFL Sunday' show
If a freshly retired NFL player were to transition into a media career, no one would be surprised. Current players today host their own podcasts or serve as contributors to network broadcasts. But once upon a time – which, in this case, is 1994 – hardly any ex-NFL players made...
