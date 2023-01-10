ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Mankato, MN

KEYC

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire this morning in Mapleton. First responders arrived at the home at 209 4th Avenue Southeast at around 8:30 a.m.. Authorities say everyone in the house at the time was able to get out safely, with no injuries. As...
MAPLETON, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault Home Fire Causes Major Damage

Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst reports at 6:42 p.m. January 9, 2023 firefighters along with the Faribault Police Department and North Ambulance were dispatched to a structure fire at 1410 Central Avenue. Occupants reported seeing a fire in the bathroom of the home as they exited. In a News Release...
FARIBAULT, MN
KIMT

Driver injured in Freeborn County semi accident

BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi rollover in Freeborn County sends the driver to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gulled Maxamed Shill, 48 of Savage, was northbound on Interstate 35 when his semi rolled near mile marker 20. Shill suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

North Mankato man injured in crash with semi in Sibley County

A North Mankato man was hospitalized following a crash with a semi in Sibley County Wednesday morning. Troy Schull, 57 was transported to Arlington hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the 10 a.m. crash. The state patrol says Schull’s SUV was eastbound on Highway 19 in Winthrop when the semi...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Woman hospitalized after New Ulm fire

A woman was hospitalized following a fire in New Ulm on Sunday evening. The New Ulm Fire Department responded at 5:42 p.m. to a house fire at 1111 South Franklin St, where heavy smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the house. A neighbor had helped the lone occupant out of the house, a woman who was later transported to a hospital.
NEW ULM, MN
kduz.com

One Injured in Winthrop Crash

A North Mankato man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Winthrop this morning (Wednesday). The State Patrol says 57-year-old Troy Schull was taken to Arlington Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was driving east on Highway 19. A semi-tractor, driven by 58-year-old Timothy Fabian...
WINTHROP, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Snowmobile crash seriously injures Owatonna man

A snowmobile crash in rural Steele County has seriously injured an Owatonna man. The crash involved a single snowmobile on a trail along the 11000 block of 42nd Avenue SW in Berlin Township near Hope, according to the Steele County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.
OWATONNA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato police officer wins award

A Mankato police officer has been recognized for his service as a school resource officer and his work with youth. Officer Keith Mortensen received the 2022 Law Enforcement Meritorious Service Award from the Minnesota South Central Investigators Coalition. Mortensen is the first officer from Mankato Public Safety to receive the...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

North Mankato continues snow clean up

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Entering the month of January with over double the average December snowfall, easy-access space for snow removal is becoming harder to find. But-- early preparation for future snow events keeps the quick removal of accumulating snow possible.... includes removing large snowpiles on street corners. Director...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Waseca project awarded state clean-up grant

Waseca was one of six communities that will receive state funding to clean up a contaminated site approved for redevelopment. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program announced the awards last week. The city of Waseca was awarded $102,297 in clean-up funding...
WASECA, MN
knuj.net

SLEEPY EYE MAN FACING ASSAULT CHARGES

A Sleepy Eye man is facing charges of assault and domestic assault after an incident in New Ulm Monday. New Ulm Police were called to a residence for a reported domestic. Officers spoke to a victim and the suspect Logan Zinniel. The victim told authorities that they were in the process of ending their relationship when they got into an argument about finances and the argument escalated and Zinniel allegedly became aggressive. The victim said that Zinniel pushed her down several times and injured her wrist. When officers spoke with Zinniel, he told them that the victim kicked and punched him in the arms and hit him in the head and that the only time he pushed the victim was when he was trying to get her away from him. Zinniel was placed under arrest for domestic assault. The victim went to the New Ulm Medical Center for treatment and was diagnosed with an acute fracture of the bone that connects the pinky to the wrist. Zinniel faces charges of felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor assault.
NEW ULM, MN
WDIO-TV

At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Southdale Center mall

EDINA, Minn. – At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. According to KSTP, authorities say the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday is believed to be an accidental discharge of a firearm. According to officials with the...
EDINA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Minnesota mall

EDINA, Minn. (AP) — At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday. City spokesperson Lauren Siebenaler said officers located blood inside the mall but haven’t found whoever was hit. She said the discharge appears to have been accidental.
EDINA, MN
truecrimedaily

Man accused of fatally shooting pregnant fiancée hours after breakup

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man was arrested after a pregnant woman was shot and killed as she sat in her car. On Sunday, Jan. 8, at approximately 6:51 p.m., Lakeville Police Department officers and paramedics responded to a shooting call at the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse parking lot and found the victim inside a vehicle. Paramedics provided lifesaving measures and transported her to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where she later died.
LAKEVILLE, MN
KEYC

City of Mankato opens up applications for block grant program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Eligible applicants for the Community Development Block Grant Program include social service providers assisting low to moderate income households needs. Applications are available until February 10th at 4:30 p.m. Those could come in the form of homeless shelter bed expansions, food support, job training and medical...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown. Police said threats came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. We will update with more information once it’s available.
JANESVILLE, MN

