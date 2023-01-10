Read full article on original website
High School Juniors, Seniors Invited to Explore Health Care Pathways with UMMC
The University of Mississippi Medical Center is asking high school juniors and seniors interested in health care careers to save the date for one of four upcoming events at college campuses in the state. Each one-day event is part of an outreach program called Exploring Healthcare Pathways, where high school...
Column: Join Together to Help Our Neighbors in Need
Robert has fallen behind his classmates as he struggles to learn how to read due to undiagnosed dyslexia. Angela and her son, David, do not know where to turn after experiencing an evening of traumatic violence and abuse at the hands of a family member. Josephine is unable to prepare her own meals following hip replacement surgery.
Kiffin Offers Ole Miss Scholarship to QB Phenom Trent Seaborn
The Rebels head coach is intrigued with the ability of the 14-year-old signal caller.
University Professor, Emerita Honored in Governor’s Arts Awards
A University of Mississippi professor and a professor emerita will be honored for their literary and community work next month when they receive the Mississippi Arts Commission’s 35th annual Governor’s Arts Awards. The commission is awarding Ann Fisher-Wirth, retired UM English professor, the 2023 Excellence in Literature and...
Lafayette County School District to Open Pre-K Application on Jan. 30
The Lafayette County School District will open its online Pre-K application for the 2023-24 school year on Jan. 30. Applications will be accepted through the end of the day on Feb. 10. All students who apply will be scheduled for a screening appointment. The selection for this program is based...
Pre-K Registration for Oxford Students Opens Jan. 30
The Oxford School District will soon open the enrollment application for its Pre-K program at the Oxford Early Childhood Center, located in the old Oxford Elementary building. The free, full-day program is available to students who reside in the Oxford School District and will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023.
Women’s Basketball Takes on Georgia Bulldogs
Ole Miss women’s basketball puts an eight-game winning streak on the line when they step on the court Thursday as they travel to the Peach State to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and can be streamed on SEC Network+. “We’re excited about...
Ole Miss Track & Field’s Cade Flatt to Run in 115th Millrose Games
Ole Miss track & field freshman Cade Flatt will be the lone collegiate athlete represented amidst a powerful group of professional runners in the men’s 800-meter at the 115th Millrose Games next month. The meet, run each year at The Armory in New York City, will be held Sat., Feb. 11.
Women’s Tennis Picked Tenth in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll
Ole Miss women’s tennis was picked to finish 10th in the SEC in the conference’s annual preseason coaches’ poll released on Wednesday afternoon. The Rebels received 6points, 21 behind Arkansas and three in front of Alabama. Ole Miss placed fifth among SEC West programs directly behind No. 9 voted Arkansas. Defending SEC champion Georgia placed second overall with 185 points while Texas A&M took the top spot. The Aggies are currently ranked fifth in the latest ITA NCAA Division I Women’s Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll.
Ole Miss Baseball Announces Start Times For All 2023 Home Games
The Rebels look to defend their national title this season in Oxford.
Ole Miss Football Lands a Top Tight End In Transfer Portal
Lane Kiffin seems to be working his transfer portal magic once again. Caden Prieskorn, a Memphis transfer, announced on Twitter that he will be taking his talents to Oxford in 2023. Prieskorn was one of the Nation’s best Tight Ends last season and the Rebels hope that he will continue that dominance as a member of the Ole Miss football team in 2023.
Lafayette County Sheriff’s Dept. Recognizes Upper Elementary Students
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department has implemented a new program to recognize students as “Sheriff’s Student of the Month.”. The program focuses on third- and fourth-grade students at Lafayette Upper Elementary. “Our school system does a great job of recognizing students for their hard work in their...
Ole Miss Releases 2023-24 Football Schedule
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Ole Miss Athletics has released the Rebels’ 2023-24 football season schedule. With exciting in and out-of-conference matchups, the Rebels seem to have a promising season ahead of them. The Rebels open up with a home matchup against Mercer, then will travel to New Orleans to face the Tulane Green Wave, who had an exciting 2022-23 season. Along with in-conference rivals Alabama, Vanderbilt, and MS State, the Rebels do have a test ahead of them but have shown the last few years that they know how to win.
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Downed In Battle With No. 21 Auburn 82-73
After taking a one-point lead into halftime, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team fell to another tough opponent in conference in an 82-73 game with No. 21 Auburn on Tuesday night in the SJB Pavilion. Matthew Murrell found Jaemyn Brakefield for three to start things off for the Rebels...
2023 Ole Miss football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
How do things look for Ole Miss in the SEC West title chase and the College Football Playoff hunt for the 2023 season? Let's take a look at the complete Ole Miss football schedule for the Rebels' 2023 campaign. 2023 Ole Miss football schedule: Games, dates, opponentsSept. 2 vs. Mercer Sept. 9 at ...
Chickens beware, the Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community as renovated restaurant opens
The Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community. After more than four months of being forced to do without that famous chicken sandwich, Oxford’s Chick-fil-A officially reopened its doors Thursday morning after a much-needed renovation. Chick-fil-A goers can now savor their chick nuggets in a newly renovated dining...
Ole Miss Football Included in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25
The Rebels aim to be nationally ranked entering next season.
Look Back In Yalobusha History
Herald Editor Edward B. Shearer was treading on dangerous ground in January of 1973 when he reprinted this essay titled “Wives” from an old clipping found in his collection– Hold on to your wife, she will improve with age. Some things don’t improve with age. Wives are an...
Morris Qualifies For District Attorney
On Monday, January 3, 2023, District Attorney Bob Morris qualified for re-election in DeSoto County, Mississippi. Mr. Morris was appointed District Attorney by Governor Tate Reeves on September 23, 2022, to fill the vacancy left by the passing of then District Attorney John Champion. With the appointment, Morris became the first Republican District Attorney in.
MLK Day Closings, Trash Collection and More
Due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Monday, most local, state and federal government offices will be closed. The state of Mississippi also observes the birthday of Robert E, Lee on Monday. Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and Lafayette County Solid Waste will run...
