Third Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Queens man for a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 11:25 pm in East Meadow. According to detectives, a female employee, 26, was returning to Nassau University Medical Center located at 2201 Hempstead Turnpike, when she was approached by an unknown male on the east side of the building.

EAST MEADOW, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO