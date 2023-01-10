ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Point, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longislandbusiness.com

NCPD: Queens Man Arrested After Attempted Street Robbery of Woman in East Meadow

Third Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Queens man for a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 11:25 pm in East Meadow. According to detectives, a female employee, 26, was returning to Nassau University Medical Center located at 2201 Hempstead Turnpike, when she was approached by an unknown male on the east side of the building.
EAST MEADOW, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Skateboarding Teen in Critical Condition after Struck by Hicksville Motorist

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Serious Vehicular Accident that occurred at 2:26 pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023 in Hicksville. According to detectives, a male victim, 17, was riding his skateboard westbound on Cantiague Lane near Robbins Lane when he was stuck by a male, 19, driving a 2012 Honda Pilot, also traveling westbound.
HICKSVILLE, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Assemblyman Ra Introduces Praise Our Police Program to Local School Districts

In honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square) introduced his Praise Our Police (POP) program to local school districts in the 19th Assembly District. This program provided students with an opportunity to express their gratitude and appreciation to law enforcement officers. Students created banners, posters and...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy