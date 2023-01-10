ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Marconews.com

AP source: Trey Mancini, Chicago Cubs agree to 2-year deal

Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Saturday night because the agreement is pending a successful physical. Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped the Houston Astros...
CHICAGO, IL
Marconews.com

Alonso, Mets avoid arbitration with $14.5M, 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso agreed Friday on a $14.5 million contract with the New York Mets for next season to avoid salary arbitration. The slugging first baseman nearly doubled his $7.4 million salary from 2022, when he tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and finished eighth in NL MVP balloting. He batted .271 with 40 home runs and an .869 OPS in 160 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marconews.com

Guerrero, Blue Jays reach $14.5M deal to avoid arbitration

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided salary arbitration Friday night by agreeing to a $14.5 million contract for next season. Toronto had 12 players eligible for arbitration — only Tampa Bay with 14 had more. The lone member of that Blue Jays group who did not settle by Friday's deadline was shortstop Bo Bichette.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy