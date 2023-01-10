NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso agreed Friday on a $14.5 million contract with the New York Mets for next season to avoid salary arbitration. The slugging first baseman nearly doubled his $7.4 million salary from 2022, when he tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and finished eighth in NL MVP balloting. He batted .271 with 40 home runs and an .869 OPS in 160 games.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO