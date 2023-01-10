Read full article on original website
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Doug Pederson's postgame speech to the Jaguars after their wild win will give you chills
The Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history Saturday night, beating the Chargers 31-30 in an absolute thriller in Jacksonville. One of the biggest reasons for the Jaguars' huge turnaround this year is their head coach, Doug Pederson. The franchise made the right move by firing Urban Meyer ( who is the worst coach in NFL history) before the end of last season and then quickly scooping up Pederson in the offseason.
Giants Wild Card Round report card: Brilliant stuff
Grading the Giants’ 31-24 win over the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round in Minnesota on Sunday. Offense This was a star turn from Daniel Jones. The ball was put in his hands and he passed it (24 of 35, 301 yards, 2 TDs) and ran with it (17-78) and moved the pile on two sneaks and did not turn it over. Brilliant stuff. Saquon Barkley was a bigger factor as a pass-catcher (5-56) than he was as a rusher (9-53), and he bowled over 325-pound DT Dalvin Tomlinson on his 2-yard TD plunge. WR Isaiah Hodgins (8-105) beat CB Patrick...
Resilience of Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars shine in historic playoff comeback over Chargers
Perhaps sometime in the late 2040s or early 2050s, if Trevor Lawrence is on a Canton stage delivering his Hall of Fame acceptance speech, this will be remembered as his first grandiose signature NFL moment. What Lawrence did on the night of Jan. 14, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field, in...
Lakers News: Skip Bayless Praises LeBron James For Being The Greatest At This Skill
LBJ's number one critic lauds him for being great at this one thing.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins odds, picks and predictions
The Toronto Maple Leafs (26-10-7) face the Boston Bruins (32-5-4) Saturday at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. (NHL Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Maple Leafs vs. Bruins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Maple Leafs are coming off...
