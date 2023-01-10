ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Marconews.com

Doug Pederson's postgame speech to the Jaguars after their wild win will give you chills

The Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history Saturday night, beating the Chargers 31-30 in an absolute thriller in Jacksonville. One of the biggest reasons for the Jaguars' huge turnaround this year is their head coach, Doug Pederson. The franchise made the right move by firing Urban Meyer ( who is the worst coach in NFL history) before the end of last season and then quickly scooping up Pederson in the offseason.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
New York Post

Giants Wild Card Round report card: Brilliant stuff

Grading the Giants’ 31-24 win over the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round in Minnesota on Sunday. Offense This was a star turn from Daniel Jones. The ball was put in his hands and he passed it (24 of 35, 301 yards, 2 TDs) and ran with it (17-78) and moved the pile on two sneaks and did not turn it over. Brilliant stuff. Saquon Barkley was a bigger factor as a pass-catcher (5-56) than he was as a rusher (9-53), and he bowled over 325-pound DT Dalvin Tomlinson on his 2-yard TD plunge. WR Isaiah Hodgins (8-105) beat CB Patrick...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Marconews.com

Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins odds, picks and predictions

The Toronto Maple Leafs (26-10-7) face the Boston Bruins (32-5-4) Saturday at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. (NHL Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Maple Leafs vs. Bruins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Maple Leafs are coming off...
BOSTON, MA

