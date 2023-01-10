ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

Field & Stream

What It’s Like to Hunt Your First Deer Ever—In the Middle of a Major U.S. City

MY FIRST bleary-eyed thought as I wake up in my apartment at 3:30 in the morning: If there’s a bus running right now, I don’t want to see what kind of people are on it. It’s close enough to when the bars let out in Philadelphia that any public transit will probably be full of folks coming off the tail end of a long night. There would also be those who’ve elected to wake up at the crack of dawn—the real weirdos, in my mind. Reality doesn’t set in until I take the sales tags off my thermal underwear and pick out the heaviest coat I own that I don’t mind getting blood on. By the time I call an Uber, I’ve accepted that I’m actually smack-dab in the middle of a Venn diagram of those two demographics. After all, I’m about to go hunting for the first time in the middle of one of the biggest urban areas in the country, and I spent most of last night bragging about it to anyone who’d listen at a beer-and-a-shot joint downtown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Buffalo couple cares for stranger’s body after she dies outside their home during blizzard

A couple in Buffalo sheltered the body of a 63-year-old mother who died outside their home on Christmas Eve during the brutal blizzard that claimed the lives of dozens in the region, according to a report. Carolyn Eubanks, who had a heart condition and required an oxygen machine, perished during a desperate rescue attempt by her relatives after she lost power in the monster storm. Eubanks’ son, Antwaine Parker, told the Buffalo News that he knew his mother wouldn’t survive long in her Lovejoy home without electricity and a diminishing oxygen supply. When 911 operators told Parker there was nothing they...
BUFFALO, NY
Rooted Expeditions

Man claimed to protect family by shooting monster 4 times.

Henry McDaniel, stated that he shot monster 4 times before it ran away. Full story in link.Photo byRooted Expeditions. One night in 1973, in a small town in southern Illinois, just as these kids were about to go to bed, they were playing inside the living room of their home. That’s until they thought they heard something coming from outside.
natureworldnews.com

3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety

3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
KENDRICK, ID
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Big Bull Elk Gets Wedged Between Two Trees Running At Full Speed

I’ve always been in awe of how instinctive animals can be, running full speed through a forest and being able to weave their way through trees, brush, etc. Of course, sometimes when they’re running upwards of 30 mph, it can go wrong. And then when they take a bullet or an arrow, it’s just pure instinct to flee, although, they don’t have much time to run.
IDAHO STATE
Field & Stream

Brothers Take Massive Potential Missouri State Record Raccoon

Two young hunters may soon be record-holders in the Show-Me State. According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), brothers Couper and Hunter Simmons bagged a 35-pound raccoon while hunting in Worth County, which is in northern Missouri along the border of Iowa. The raccoon is likely the largest one ever captured in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Field & Stream

The 5 Weirdest Deer Hunting Stories of 2022

Some deer hunting stories are memorable not because of the size of a buck you tag but because of how unexpectedly the hunt goes down. And some deer hunts are stranger than others. Well, these are the downright oddest deer hunting stories we’ve seen all year—and there really were quite a few strange deer hunts. This roundup really highlights one of the fundamental truths of deer hunting: You never know what might happen when you hit the woods.
GEORGIA STATE

