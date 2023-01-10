ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daleville, AL

Multi-vehicle crash kills Alabama woman after being ejected from motorcycle

By Michael Rinker
 2 days ago

DALE COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Daleville woman was ejected from a motorcycle after the driver crashed into the back of another car, ejecting the deceased where she was struck by another vehicle moments later.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 23-year-old Grace Nicole Rivera was killed when the 2006 Suzuki motorcycle she was a passenger on, struck a 2017 Nissan Altima, ejecting her and the driver from the bike.

After the initial wreck, Rivera was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe and was pronounced dead at the scene.

27-year-old Marshall Austin Collins of Ozark was the driver of the motorcycle, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

That Tahoe was driven by 41-year-old Eric Dewayne Ogunade of Ozark.

The Nissan Altima Collins and Rivera first crashed into was driven by 20-year-old Sanaa Tykia McCorey of Elba.

WDHN is working to confirm the injuries, if any, of Ogunade and McCorey.

Approximate location of the crash.

The crash occurred on Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, about two miles south of Ozark at around 3:43 Monday afternoon.

At this time ALEA continues to investigate.

