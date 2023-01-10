Read full article on original website
Nebraska governor names predecessor to US Senate seat
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — In one of his first acts as Nebraska’s governor, Republican Jim Pillen named his predecessor to the state’s vacant U.S. Senate seat on Thursday. Pillen surprised no one in naming fellow Republican Pete Ricketts to the seat vacated Sunday by Ben Sasse. The...
Governor Tony Evers signs Executive Order #184, banning TikTok from government devices
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Order #184 banning TikTok from state-issued devices. The Executive Order also prohibits using certain technologies, software, and vendors that could pose potential cybersecurity threats. At the end of 2022, Governor Evers indicated members of his administration and the Department...
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people in central Alabama and another in Georgia and knocked out power to tens of thousands on Thursday, while a tornado spawned by the system shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma.
‘A man-made disaster’: Oregon’s new governor tackles housing
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s newly sworn-in Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders intended to combat homelessness on her first full day in office Tuesday, a sign of how critical the shortage of affordable housing has become in the state and across the nation. The orders...
Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country’s largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
Ohio man charged with kidnapping arrested in Indiana
MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A Zanesfield, Ohio, man has been arrested in Indiana after he allegedly kidnapped and detained two women in Springfield, Clark County, Tuesday. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Charles E. Womack, 49, is facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with the Tuesday...
Former Wisconsin campground owner no-shows court appearance, nationwide bench warrant issued
(WFRV) – An arrest warrant has been issued for Ann Retzlaff after she did not appear in court. According to court records, a bench warrant has been issued for Ann Retzlaff after she didn’t appear in court on January 12. She was scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
(WFRV) – Motorists in Wisconsin may have seen someone sitting in the back of a pickup truck and wondered… is that legal? Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has a FAQ page that answers that question. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), people over the age...
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — and it could all be yours.
Authorities reminding Wisconsinites about plowing snow across roadways, green lights
(WFRV) – While the winter season continues to sludge on in Wisconsin, authorities are reminding residents about plowing snow across roadways, green lights on snowplows, and other essential winter rules. In a Facebook post, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office says residents cannot plow snow across the roadway. “This can...
Warmer weather has DNR urging Wisconsin snowmobilers to use caution on the ice
(WFRV) – Just before International Snowmobile Safety Week, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging snowmobile riders to be safe while on the ice. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging snowmobilers to use safety when traveling on ice. Current warming trends are thinning ice across the state and making some areas ‘extremely unsafe’ according to the DNR.
