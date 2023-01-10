Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Marconews.com
Doug Pederson's postgame speech to the Jaguars after their wild win will give you chills
The Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history Saturday night, beating the Chargers 31-30 in an absolute thriller in Jacksonville. One of the biggest reasons for the Jaguars' huge turnaround this year is their head coach, Doug Pederson. The franchise made the right move by firing Urban Meyer ( who is the worst coach in NFL history) before the end of last season and then quickly scooping up Pederson in the offseason.
'We have an elite quarterback': Giants laud Jones after victory
Though he downplayed his effort by simply saying "it's a big win for us," New York quarterback Daniel Jones authored a historic day in the Giants' 31-24 victory over the Vikings Sunday, setting up an NFL divisional playoff date with the Eagles.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Giants Wild Card Round report card: Brilliant stuff
Grading the Giants’ 31-24 win over the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round in Minnesota on Sunday. Offense This was a star turn from Daniel Jones. The ball was put in his hands and he passed it (24 of 35, 301 yards, 2 TDs) and ran with it (17-78) and moved the pile on two sneaks and did not turn it over. Brilliant stuff. Saquon Barkley was a bigger factor as a pass-catcher (5-56) than he was as a rusher (9-53), and he bowled over 325-pound DT Dalvin Tomlinson on his 2-yard TD plunge. WR Isaiah Hodgins (8-105) beat CB Patrick...
WATCH: Bengals’ Sam Hubbard takes Tyler Huntley fumble 98 yards for stunning TD
Just when it appeared as though Tyler Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens were about to silence Paycor Stadium and take
Marconews.com
Resilience of Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars shine in historic playoff comeback over Chargers
Perhaps sometime in the late 2040s or early 2050s, if Trevor Lawrence is on a Canton stage delivering his Hall of Fame acceptance speech, this will be remembered as his first grandiose signature NFL moment. What Lawrence did on the night of Jan. 14, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field, in...
Lakers News: Skip Bayless Praises LeBron James For Being The Greatest At This Skill
LBJ's number one critic lauds him for being great at this one thing.
Marconews.com
Howie Long is not 'content with being average,' and he shows it on 'FOX NFL Sunday' show
If a freshly retired NFL player were to transition into a media career, no one would be surprised. Current players today host their own podcasts or serve as contributors to network broadcasts. But once upon a time – which, in this case, is 1994 – hardly any ex-NFL players made...
Marconews.com
From 'Mr. Irrelevant' to 'Brock Star': Poised Purdy leads charge for 49ers team with Super Bowl dreams
If you thought Brock Purdy would wet his pants during his first NFL playoff game, just keep on waiting. Purdy, the first rookie quarterback in San Francisco 49ers history to start a postseason game, played with the poise you’d expect from the legendary Joe Montana in carving up the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild-card matchup at soggy Levi’s Stadium.
Marconews.com
Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins odds, picks and predictions
The Toronto Maple Leafs (26-10-7) face the Boston Bruins (32-5-4) Saturday at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. (NHL Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Maple Leafs vs. Bruins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Maple Leafs are coming off...
Marconews.com
Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Rockets (10-31) battle the Sacramento Kings (22-18) Friday. Tip from Golden 1 Center is set for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Rockets vs. Kings odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Rockets lost to the Sacramento Kings 135-115 Wednesday,...
