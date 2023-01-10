Read full article on original website
Related
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
I’m So Here For Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell Pivoting Back To Rom-Coms, And His Co-Star Is Perfect
After taking to the skies with Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion, Glen Powell is pivoting back to the rom-com genre, and he has an excellent co-star lined up.
Collider
‘M3GAN’ Dances Past ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ at Friday Box Office
Universal and Atomic Monster’s buzzy horror title M3GAN topped the Friday box office (factoring in Thursday preview figures, of course) but will lose the weekend to holdover hit Avatar: The Way of Water, which is eyeing its fourth weekend at the top of the chart. With $11.7 million on Friday, including $2.7 million from Thursday previews, M3GAN is expected to finish second in its debut weekend of release, with an estimated $27.5 million.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
Popculture
Classic Monster Movie Getting Unexpected Reboot
Composer Michael Giacchino will direct a remake of Them!, the 1954 monster movie classic, for Warner Bros. Giacchino recently showed off his skills behind the camera with Disney+'s Marvel Halloween special Werewolf at Night. He made his professional directing debut with a 2019 episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. Them!...
Watch Tom Cruise Attempt ‘The Biggest Stunt in History’
The YouTube video title bills it as “The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History.” I don’t know if that’s true. Probably a historian of stunt work can fact-check that. But either way, what you’re about to see attempted is definitely extreme, and totally ridiculous: Tom Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and then base jumping to the ground. Over ... and over ... and over.
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
wegotthiscovered.com
Mel Gibson could put ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ on the back burner in favor of an even more unnecessary sequel
When David Zaslav was appointed CEO of the freshly-renamed Warner Bros. Discovery, he made it perfectly clear that releasing high-profile movies directly to HBO Max was no longer on the agenda. With that in mind, it’s beginning to get a little worrying that we haven’t heard anything concrete on Lethal Weapon 5 for a long time.
Popculture
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Gets Streaming Release Date
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still reeling in millions at the box office, but it will soon be available to stream on Disney+. The Walt Disney Company announced that Wakanda Forever will be available on its streaming platform starting Wednesday, Feb. 1. Disney+ is also home to most of the other Marvel Cinematic Universe epics, including the first Black Panther movie.
IGN
Black Panther 3 ‘To Take a Little While’ as Per Letitia Wright; Marvel Exec Talks About Harry Styles in the Future of MCU
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright recently revealed that a third film of the popular MCU franchise might happen soon. Following the positive response to the sequel last year, it seems like a no-brainer for Marvel Studios to continue the story of Wakanda and its various characters. However, we have yet to hear any confirmation about the project's existence.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Marconews.com
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
Universal Has a Surprise Answer for Walt Disney's Biggest Edge
The movie has a surprise hit that could become so much more as the Comcast brand battles the Mouse House.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Ant-Man 3’ is now the focus of Marvel CGI criticism and Gina Carano rants about her ‘Star Wars’ firing on social media… again
There’s no denying that the MCU is going through a bit of a rough patch with how projects in Phase 4 have turned out in terms of audience reception. But even though they’re looking toward a brighter future not dissimilar from the glory of the Infinity Saga, their upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still garnering a ton of criticism when it comes to the CGI.
epicstream.com
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Pitched Directly To Warner Bros. Discovery CEO His Idea For Black Adam vs. Superman
Last year had been a busy one for the studio following the formation of Warner Bros. Discovery and their restructure and reshape of the the company. A new report reveals that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson directly pitched his idea for Black Adam vs. Superman to the CEO, David Zaslav, shortly after the merger.
Box office preview: MLK Jr. weekend offers new movies from Tom Hanks and Gerard Butler, plus a ‘House Party’ remake
After a great start to the New Year, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend offers another four-day weekend, which has often been the best week in the month of January to have a substantial hit. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. Three years ago, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for “Bad Boys for Life,” a movie that opened with $73 million over the four-day weekend. Two months later, COVID hit and movie theaters shut down, allowing that buddy comedy to become the biggest hit of 2020 with just $204.5 million in North America. Even before that, this holiday...
IGN
Avatar: The Way of Water Holds Off an Impressive Debut by M3GAN to Take Its Fourth Weekend Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water took its fourth weekend box office with domestic ticket sales of $45 million, but it faced a tough competitor as M3GAN debuted to a strong $30.2 million in North America. As reported by Variety, Universal and Blumhouse Productions' terrifying doll thriller M3GAN brought in another...
wegotthiscovered.com
New report details the strained relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.
The absolute oddity of Black Adam’s release and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to DC’s latest 180 turn has more history than you may think, as a report has detailed the estranged relationship between The Rock and Warner Bros. Discovery. Following what felt like a lifetime in development hell,...
Gizmodo
Dwayne Johnson Faces a Black Adam Rockening
There’s nothing quite so wild as Hollywood drama, and Dwayne Johnson’s crash and burn with Black Adam isn’t so much a superhero smash as a superhero flop. From middling box office numbers to defensive claims about said box office numbers, to assurances from new DC maestro James Gunn that Black Adam’s not dead, just on ice... there’s really nothing more that could surprise us.
ComicBook
Marvel Exec Reveals How Chadwick Boseman's Death Affected Disney's Plans for Black Panther 2
Shortly after news of Chadwick Boseman's death first broke, Marvel Studios executives quickly got together to discuss their next steps. As Black Panther producer Nate Moore recalls, he was exercising when he got the call of Boseman's passing, and was soon joined by other Marvel Studios executives on the call.
Comments / 0