Greenville County, SC

FBI investigating into healthcare facility in Greenville Co.

By Jaylan Wright
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gP30B_0k9o3FJU00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The FBI responded to a healthcare facility in Greenville County on Tuesday.

The FBI is conducting an investigation into Diversified Medical Healthcare located at 6000 Pelham Rd.

The Greenville County Sherriff’s Office is also on the scene.

The FBI said that this is a multi-agency investigation and they are conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity.

FOX Carolina

Missing Person Buncombe County

After a lengthy and historic vote for Speaker of the House, the 180th Congress is now underway, and Republicans will have control of the House for at least the next two years. In Pickens County Police say Jacob Brice is faced with multiple charges. Lab Releases Statement. Updated: 5 hours...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. “It might surprise people that cartel drug trafficking happens in South Carolina, but it does and we’re fighting to stop it,” Attorney General Alan Wilson...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Inmate found dead inside cell at Laurens Co. Detention Center

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday morning. Deputies said at around 7:40 a.m., detention center staff were monitoring the area when they found the inmate unconscious in his cell. Staff checked on the inmate, but they were later declared dead.
WSPA 7News

Man charged with murder in Anderson apartment shooting

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following a fatal apartment shooting in Anderson two weeks ago. The Anderson Police Department charged Mikial Hykeem Ferguson with the murder of Imani Clemons. 7NEWS previously reported that 18-year-old Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons was shot in the head at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Williamston Road. […]
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing Buncombe Co. man found

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from Buncombe County has been found safe. 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was reported missing but has been found.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Missing endangered 71-year-old in Greenville found safe, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old woman who was missing and in need of immediate medical attention has been found safe. Deputies said Barbara Pace walked away from a 5 Ruby Donald Place at approximately 2:51 a.m. on Thursday. Pace was described...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Clemson University posts warning about alarming drug trend

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University Public Safety posted an announcement for the community on social media Wednesday about an “alarming trend.”. Campus officials said the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agencies are advising the public about colorful fentanyl that looks like candy. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a murder suspect is in custody two weeks after a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman. Imani Clemons was shot to death at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29. Multiple other victims were wounded. Police charged Mikial...
ANDERSON, SC
WLOS.com

Investigation underway after Macon County school employee allegedly tapes student to desk

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Schools leaders have confirmed a now-former elementary school employee has been accused of allegedly taping a student to their desk. Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed Thursday, Jan. 12 the incident happened at Iotla Valley Elementary School before the winter break.
