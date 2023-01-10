FBI investigating into healthcare facility in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The FBI responded to a healthcare facility in Greenville County on Tuesday.
The FBI is conducting an investigation into Diversified Medical Healthcare located at 6000 Pelham Rd.
The Greenville County Sherriff’s Office is also on the scene.
The FBI said that this is a multi-agency investigation and they are conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
