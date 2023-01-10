Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck to stop in Tampa, Sarasota

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Calling all Hello Kitty fans!

The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has been touring the country and is set to roll through Tampa and Sarasota this month.

The cafe on wheels sells a variety of merchandise to help fans celebrate the beloved Japanese cartoon. It’s best-selling items include a Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox, Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies. The truck accepts only credit or debit card payments. Cash is not accepted.

The truck will be parked next to the H&M at WestShore Plaza, 250 Westshore Plaza, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan 14. It will make another stop at The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive in Sarasota, on Saturday, Jan. 21. You can find the bubblegum pink vehicle at the mall entrance near Kona Grill.

Hello Kitty Cafe trucks have visited more than 100 cities across the country – from Los

Angeles, Seattle and Houston – to Chicago, New York and Miami. The truck in Florida will make another stop in Miami on Jan. 28.

You can find more information on the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck’s Facebook , Instagram and Twitter pages.

