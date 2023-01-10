Read full article on original website
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
WBTV
Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia
Christopher James Lees, the symphony's resident conductor, stopped by the studio to talk more about the event. CMPD Chief Jennings speaks about guilty plea in Officer Mia Goodwin's death. Updated: 3 hours ago. Driver Daniel Morgan pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced from the deadly Dec. 22, 2021...
Missing Madalina Cojocari search expands in western North Carolina: report
The search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has reportedly expended into Madison County, more than two hours from where Madalina was last seen.
North Carolina man fatally shot himself after killing woman, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies believe the man accused of killing a woman in Denver on Monday turned the gun on himself and took his own life, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on Monday near a home on Sherwood Lane. Denver resident Debra […]
qcnews.com
Man pleads guilty to charges related to crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to all charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in the 2021 death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin in a crash on I-85. Man pleads guilty to charges related to crash that …. A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to all charges, including involuntary...
WCNC
Man accused of killing stepfather now in custody, Gastonia police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was found dead in Gastonia Wednesday evening, and police say his own stepson is accused of shooting him. The Gastonia Police Department said they responded to West 6th Avenue near Garrison Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. after multiple gunshots were reported. They arrived at a home to find 34-year-old Braxton Devin Farquhr dead of at least one gunshot wound.
Two Hickory men charged with murder of man found dead in Catawba County woods, deputies say
CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the death of a 51-year-old found dead in the woods north of Conover last month, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said Luiz Enrique Rodriguez’s body was found around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2022, […]
Charlotte 'fish game' arcades stay open despite police warnings, court ruling
Drive around Charlotte and you'll see neon-splashed, casino-like arcades advertising something called the "fish game" in shopping centers, many in low-income areas, across the city. Some law enforcement agencies say they're illegal, and a recent court ruling reinforced that games of chance aren't allowed in North Carolina outside of a...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County
ARCHDALE, N.C. 9WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release. At 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road in Randolph County. Graciela Nieblas Jimenez, 59, of Thomasville, […]
Woman arrested for making threats to Davidson County School
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Davidson County Sheriff's Office arrested Emily Jo Edwards on Monday, Jan. 9. for threatening a Davidson County School. Deputies say Edwards made a "screen shot" saying she intended to commit "mass violence" at a Davidson County School. Edwards was charged with one count Making a False...
Suspect arrested after thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a spree of thefts from vehicles in the Enochville community. Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras in late December showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars. Most of the thefts were reported from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue.
WXII 12
Heavy police presence seen on 3rd Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a heavy law enforcement presence on Third Street in Winston-Salem, near Jackson Avenue, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Winston-Salem police will only confirm an active police investigation is underway. Authorities will not share the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
Police reveal 911 call for help after North Carolina park ranger was shot
Newly released 911 calls are painting a clearer picture of what happened the night a suspect shot Mecklenburg County Park Ranger on the job.
Davie Co. Sheriffs Office arrest parent who had gun on elementary school campus
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Davie County Sheriff's Office arrested Robert B. Roberts, 34, for possession of a handgun on school property on Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 8:20 a.m. The School Resource Officer at Mocksville Elementary School was notified by school staff that a parent had a handgun on his person as he was leaving the property.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people involved in east Charlotte pawn shop robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify two people involved in an armed robbery at a pawn shop in east Charlotte. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the National Pawn location at 5030 E. Independence Blvd. Surveillance footage...
Unsealed search warrants reveal latest details in hunt for missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl
Unsealed search warrants show investigators repeatedly searched home of Madalina Cojocari after she was reported missing.
WBTV
Human trafficking in the Carolinas operating on elevated scale
Parts of search warrants in case of missing Madalina Cojocari unsealed. While most of the information was already released to the public, the documents did reveal that three iPhones were among 25 items seized. I-85 near University City Blvd shut down after fatal car fire. Updated: 10 hours ago. BREAKING...
‘Trying to make it work’: Town struggles to staff police department
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — The town of East Spencer is struggling to staff its police department. The East Spencer Police Department is supposed to have eight full-time officers on the force while it is fully staffed. However, Chief John Fewell has been the only officer there for the last...
WXII 12
Davidson County Sheriff’s Office holds multi-agency engagement event; leads to multiple arrests, charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office held a multi-agency visibility engagement event last week that resulted in multiple charges and arrests. The goal of the event, which was hosted by the Lexington Police Department through the North Carolina Governors Highway Safety Program, was to...
