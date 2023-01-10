Jylian Charles named her newly opened store, ClaraLouise, after the women in her life that were inspirational to her: her mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, according to a feature in the Rochester Post Bulletin. Her emphasis is on small, local and regional businesses that are making creative items. Her store carries jewelry, body care items, pottery, candles, upcycled furniture, vintage goods and “a sprinkling of other unique items.” She wanted to tap into the large amount of talented people in the area and to support the work they do and has made it her priority to sell “handmade and sustainable-minded goods.”

WINONA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO