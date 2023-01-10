Read full article on original website
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
fox32chicago.com
Lawsuits allege Chicago area OBGYN was drunk while seeing patients
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - In the last 24 hours, five more women have come forward with lawsuits aimed at a local doctor and his former employer. A total of seven lawsuits have now been filed against DuPage Medical Group, which is now known as Duly Health and Care. Dr. Vernon...
Indiana mom battling alcoholism charged with neglect
A Porter County mother battling substance abuse is charged with neglect– being too drunk to care for her kids. Sadie Alexander, 28 was charged with felony neglect.
oakpark.com
The culture of our community
Kudos to village trustees Chibuike Enyia and Susan Buchanan for convening the recent anti-hate gathering at Scoville Park on Dec. 21, 2022. This is the type of leadership we need from our elected officials. This event provided, and continues to stimulate, opportunity for honest reflection, communication and action regarding the...
Illinois Woman Gets Coined ‘Lasagna Mom’ After Roblox Message to Daughter Goes Viral
After trying multiple times to reach her daughter by phone, one Illinois Mom hopped on Roblox to get an important message to her daughter, and now the entire country is talking about it. A Desperate Roblox Situation. I have two daughters, ages 6 and 9, and Roblox is a BIG...
What age is it legal for a child to babysit in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When parents want to have a night out, they may be wondering at what age can one child be left alone to babysit a younger sibling? Illinois has some of the strictest laws in the nation when it comes to legally leaving a child home alone, but a new bill in […]
A Chicago Love Story Ends in Tragedy After Florida Crash
Ten years after getting married, Maribel Macedo and Armando Gomez Sanchez were finally celebrating their honeymoon in Florida, but the trip ended in unspeakable tragedy after they were killed in a horrific car crash on New Year's Eve. "They were basically on their first vacation," their daughter Isela Macedo said.
abovethelaw.com
‘But My Dead Husband’s Black’ Not An Excuse To Drop The N-Word In Court
Chicago attorney Donna Makowski has joined the long line of folks in the legal system who can’t figure out the intricacies of online court appearances. But in Makowski’s case rather than a cute cat filter, observers were treated to obscenities and racial slurs. Delightful. Last week, during a...
edglentoday.com
New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason
SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
True Stories of 10 of the Most Infamous People In Illinois History
Illinois has a long and storied history that has been shaped by a wide variety of people, some of whom have left a lasting impact on the state and the nation. However, there are a few individuals who have become infamous for their actions, whether they be criminal, political, or otherwise.
Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
Family says hospital failed to store deceased loved one's body properly
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Side family is heartbroken because they weren't able to have an open casket for their loved one.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Tuesday night, the deceased woman's family claims her remains were not properly stored at an Oak Park hospital, a claim the hospital denies. "She was the funny one in the family," Tenea Adams said of her late sister, Carol Walton. "She was a bus attendant. She did crossing guard. She loved children."Walton died on Dec. 17 at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. Her sister said the 71-year-old suffered a stroke....
Pritzker threatens to fire police for not enforcing Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) — After several Illinois law enforcement agencies said they won’t enforce the new gun ban, Gov. JB Pritzker had a strong response: Comply or hit the road. “As are all law enforcement all across our state and they will in fact do their job or they won’t be in their job,” Pritzker said Tuesday during […]
West suburban OB-GYN accused of performing exams drunk, lawsuits filed
A suburban OB-GYN has been named in multiple lawsuits and accused of performing exams on women while drunk.
Nearly two years after arrest in 1972 murder, case still hasn't gone to trial
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Julie Ann Hanson was raped and murdered in Naperville in the summer of 1972, and it took almost 50 years for police to make an arrest.But now it is coming up on two years since that arrest did happen, and prosecutors have yet to take the case to trial.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Tuesday night, there have been complicating factors in the prosecution one of Naperville's coldest - and most chilling - cases.Hanson was reported missing on July 8, 1972. She borrowed her brother's bike to ride to his baseball game from their Wehrli Drive...
fox32chicago.com
Armed carjackers outrun police in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. - A man was carjacked by at gunpoint in a Skokie parking lot on Sunday. Skokie police say nearby agencies were alerted after the incident around 11:27 a.m. Officers with a another agency saw the stolen vehicle traveling but were unable to stop it. The victim was approached...
oakpark.com
Aspiring doctor donates kidney
Everyone knows winter is the season of giving, but one Oak Park teenager gave something this Christmas that couldn’t be tied up in a bow. It had to be packed on ice, flown to California and transplanted into a stranger’s body. Joey Pascarella donated his kidney. His left kidney, to be exact, which weighed just about five ounces.
When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days. According to WMAQ, the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric […]
Daily Northwestern
Pretrial Fairness Act comes to unexpected halt as Illinois passes more criminal justice reform legislation
Content warning: This article contains mentions of child sexual assault. Illinois was set to be the first state to eliminate cash bail at the start of this year, but a December circuit court ruling halted the reform. The Pretrial Fairness Act would allow defendants to be released as they await...
