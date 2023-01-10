ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

oakpark.com

The culture of our community

Kudos to village trustees Chibuike Enyia and Susan Buchanan for convening the recent anti-hate gathering at Scoville Park on Dec. 21, 2022. This is the type of leadership we need from our elected officials. This event provided, and continues to stimulate, opportunity for honest reflection, communication and action regarding the...
OAK PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

A Chicago Love Story Ends in Tragedy After Florida Crash

Ten years after getting married, Maribel Macedo and Armando Gomez Sanchez were finally celebrating their honeymoon in Florida, but the trip ended in unspeakable tragedy after they were killed in a horrific car crash on New Year's Eve. "They were basically on their first vacation," their daughter Isela Macedo said.
CHICAGO, IL
edglentoday.com

New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason

SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Family says hospital failed to store deceased loved one's body properly

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Side family is heartbroken because they weren't able to have an open casket for their loved one.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Tuesday night, the deceased woman's family claims her remains were not properly stored at an Oak Park hospital, a claim the hospital denies. "She was the funny one in the family," Tenea Adams said of her late sister, Carol Walton. "She was a bus attendant. She did crossing guard. She loved children."Walton died on Dec. 17 at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. Her sister said the 71-year-old suffered a stroke....
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Nearly two years after arrest in 1972 murder, case still hasn't gone to trial

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Julie Ann Hanson was raped and murdered in Naperville in the summer of 1972, and it took almost 50 years for police to make an arrest.But now it is coming up on two years since that arrest did happen, and prosecutors have yet to take the case to trial.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Tuesday night, there have been complicating factors in the prosecution one of Naperville's coldest - and most chilling - cases.Hanson was reported missing on July 8, 1972. She borrowed her brother's bike to ride to his baseball game from their Wehrli Drive...
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed carjackers outrun police in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. - A man was carjacked by at gunpoint in a Skokie parking lot on Sunday. Skokie police say nearby agencies were alerted after the incident around 11:27 a.m. Officers with a another agency saw the stolen vehicle traveling but were unable to stop it. The victim was approached...
SKOKIE, IL
oakpark.com

Aspiring doctor donates kidney

Everyone knows winter is the season of giving, but one Oak Park teenager gave something this Christmas that couldn’t be tied up in a bow. It had to be packed on ice, flown to California and transplanted into a stranger’s body. Joey Pascarella donated his kidney. His left kidney, to be exact, which weighed just about five ounces.
OAK PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?

ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days. According to WMAQ, the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric […]
ILLINOIS STATE

