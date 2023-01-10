JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Julie Ann Hanson was raped and murdered in Naperville in the summer of 1972, and it took almost 50 years for police to make an arrest.But now it is coming up on two years since that arrest did happen, and prosecutors have yet to take the case to trial.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Tuesday night, there have been complicating factors in the prosecution one of Naperville's coldest - and most chilling - cases.Hanson was reported missing on July 8, 1972. She borrowed her brother's bike to ride to his baseball game from their Wehrli Drive...

