KENS 5
'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital
SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past six years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ to be featured on episode of Steven Raichlen's Planet BBQ
The St. Mary's Strip walk-up restaurant is also planning to move to larger digs across the street.
KENS 5
Inside Elotitos' newest San Antonio store minutes from The Pearl | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — Elotitos Corn Bar got so big in San Antonio, the owner decided to open another location minutes from The Pearl. We visited the new spot for Neighborhood Eats. It's located on 1943 North New Braunfels Avenue. Their original location is on 1933 Fredericksburg Road. "I think...
These are the best bites I ate in San Antonio
A Seattle food writer scoped S.A.'s food scene and came away with 5 can't-miss orders.
KSAT 12
Founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Products dies at 94
SAN ANTONIO – The founder and owner of Bolner’s Fiesta Products, Inc. died Tuesday at the age of 94, according to a social media post by the company. Clifton J. Bolner died peacefully at his home, gathered by family members in Monte Vista. “Through spices, food, friendship, family,...
addictedtovacation.com
7 Awesome Day Trips To Take Around San Antonio
San Antonio has a rich history and cultural heritage, plus many exciting and beautiful places to visit within a short drive of the city. Some notable things you can experience on day trips from San Antonio include a walk on The Hill Country, basking on the coasts of The Gulf Coast, or learning some history at the Alamo. Other places include the Texas six flags fiesta, the Japanese tea garden, Alamo, and the San Antonio Riverwalk.
Pleasanton Express
Pacheco family embrace Pleasanton, community
Following an unthinkable tragedy in a young family from Pleasanton, looking forward and embracing the small community that lends itself to help is what makes things brighter for the Pacheco family. Lifetime resident Jacob Pacheco found out how important the community of Pleasanton is to him and his family in...
KSAT 12
Keeping the memory alive: It’s now been 37 years since San Antonio’s unbelievable snowstorm
While I wasn’t in San Antonio at the time, I did experience the once-in-a-lifetime event. Living in West Texas, we received snow in January 1985, too. I don’t remember it (I was two at the time), but I have seen pictures. It did not compare, however, to what San Antonio would experience over three days of snowfall.
news4sanantonio.com
Free education and job training available to qualified San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO — The pandemic highlighted many things in Alamo City, including employers feeling the pains of not being able to hire or find qualified workers. Last summer, the city created the Ready to Work Initiative. The goal is to provide free education and job training to qualified San Antonians. It will also get critical job vacancies filled by investing in our very own people. So far, close to 10,000 people have applied to the ready-to-work program. Program participant Crystal Wilson said she found their information on Social Media. “If I didn’t click that button Facebook “learn more”, I would not be here today,” said Wilson.
Disgraced San Antonio lawyer Chris Pettit's auction includes Titanic and Star Wars memorabilia
Pettit is accused of misappropriating upwards of $260 million of client funds to finance his extravagant lifestyle.
KSAT 12
Have a gently used book? Donate it to soldiers in need
If you have some gently used books you’re looking to get rid of, donate them to soldiers in need during Operation Book Drop. Gunn Auto Dealerships and Collision Centers in San Antonio are accepting gently used books until Jan. 21. These books will be sent through Soldiers’ Angels, a...
KSAT 12
What to know about Monday’s MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people are expected to participate in the first in-person MLK March in three years in San Antonio. The march starts at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy, located at 3501 Martin Luther King Dr.
KSAT 12 promotes first Latino news director in more than 20 years
Time to get to work.
San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second location
If you love pizza, then I have some good news for you. Popular pizza restaurant Via 313 opened its second location in San Antonio today. The first location opened in August 2022 at 8435 Wurzbach Rd, and it is already the number one ranked pizza in San Antonio, according to Yelp reviewers. The demand has led to Via 313 opening a second location in Culebra Commons.
San Antonio, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The New Braunfels Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Holy Cross Of San Antonio on January 11, 2023, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Seasons 52 planned at Alamo Quarry Market would be San Antonio's first
Get ready to meet the Olive Garden's fancier sibling.
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Fantasia, Demitasse, Defeated Sanity and more
Celebrated roots performers Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore also are coming to Sam's Burger Joint.
Houston-based Mambo Seafood casts wider net with first San Antonio location
The chain, which specializes in Latin American seafood, has grown to 11 Houston-area stores.
tourcounsel.com
North Star Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
With more than 200 stores, the North Star Mall is one of the best malls for shopping in San Antonio, famous for its gigantic cowboy boots at the entrance. North Star is the largest mall in San Antonio, Texas. It is very close to the airport and has four department stores, highlighting the only store in the city, the famous Saks Fifth Avenue. In this you can find the best luxury clothing and accessories brands such as the French Louis Vuitton, as well as Valentino and Prada.
KSAT 12
MOUNTAIN CEDAR: What’s the highest count ever recorded in San Antonio?
The pollen from mountain cedar trees creates figurative and literal headaches every year for allergy sufferers. You may find yourself wondering how this year’s cedar season compares to years past. What’s the highest pollen count for mountain cedar on record?. Shannon Syring is a Certified Pollen Collector through...
