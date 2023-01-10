ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

5 reasons the Correa contract is important to Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- When dealing with a player of Carlos Correa’s caliber, it goes without saying that it’s an incredibly important roster move to bring him into the mix -- as the Twins did again on Wednesday on a stunning six-year, $200 million deal that can range up to 10 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid. “The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
theScore

Report: Marlins, Twins discussed Pablo Lopez trade

The Minnesota Twins are on the hunt for starting pitching and reached out to the Miami Marlins about right-hander Pablo Lopez, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. American League batting champion Luis Arraez and outfielder Max Kepler were reportedly mentioned during discussions, but the Twins weren't interested in parting with Arraez.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Francisco Examiner

Report: Carlos Correa returning to Twins after Mets, Giants deals fizzle

The third time looks to be the charm for Carlos Correa — pending a physical. The saga, which has featured more twists than a Benoit Blanc mystery, took one more stunning turn on Tuesday, when the superstar free-agent shortstop and #ForeverGiant reportedly agreed to terms on a new blockbuster deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, after his contract with the Mets collapsed because of medical concerns. As first reported...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

