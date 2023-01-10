ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Enough is enough.’ California Legislative Women’s Caucus demands UFC’s Dana White be fired

By Andrew Sheeler
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

The California Legislative Women’s Caucus has called on Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White to be removed from his position, after video emerged of White striking his wife during a New Year’s Eve altercation.

The letter, written by State Sen. Nancy Skinner and Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, is written to Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, UFC’s parent company, a multi-billion-dollar talent agency. It expresses deep concern about the video.

“ We care deeply about intimate partner violence, and we have seen how partner violence affects the lives of children and families. Most importantly, we are deeply aware of how impactful our actions are on the minds of young people, who learn from what we tolerate and what we condemn,” the letter said.

It notes that Emanuel and White had both made statements in the past condemning domestic violence and expressing the need to speak out against it.

“And yet, we have seen the video of U.F.C. President Dana White, where he strikes his wife at a New Year’s Eve celebration with a closed fist. We were appalled. It was alarming to say the least,” the letter reads.

The letter noted that Emanuel’s continued silence in the wake of the slap is not acceptable.

“We are allies against violence, advocates for women, and we are parents like yourself. This is why it is clear to us: we are calling for the immediate removal of Mr. White as President of the U.F.C.,” the letter reads.

The letter notes that while White has apologized for his actions, there have thus far been no consequences for them.

“The head of a major sporting organization cannot claim to be for the safety of women while a video of him striking his wife continues to circulate online without a response from you. The hypocrisy is astounding. Enough is enough,” the letter concludes.

Related
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’

Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
New York Post

Dana White: Why I won’t be punished for slapping my wife

Dana White is not stepping away from UFC. The UFC president spoke to the media in advance of UFC Fight Night 217, and addressed the New Year’s Eve videotape that showed a domestic incident with his wife at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico. White could be seen saying something to his wife, who slapped him. White then slapped her twice in response before the couple was separated. “It was obviously a horrible personal experience,” White told reporters on Wednesday. “There’s no excuses for it. It’s something that I’m gonna have to deal with and live with for the rest of...
MiddleEasy

Pearl Gonzalez Sends Dana White Audition to Be ‘First Ever Women’s Power Slap Champ’

Pearl Gonzalez sent Dana White an audition tape to get entry into the upcoming Power Slap league. Seasoned mixed martial arts pro Pearl Gonzalez has been out of the octagon for about three years since facing Miranda Maverick in Feb. 2020. She dropped the bout by unanimous decision and chose to switch to bare-knuckle boxing. Gonzalez got off to a successful start under BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Jun. 2021 when she dispatched Charisa Sigala. She competed one more time under the banner, falling short of Britain Hart Beltran in Nov. 2021.
The US Sun

Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’

DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife

Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

UFC's Dana White says he has 'no defense' for slapping wife

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC President Dana White took responsibility in a news conference Wednesday for slapping his wife, Anne, on New Year's Eve. “There are no excuses for it,” he said. "It's something I'm going to have to deal with and live with for the rest of my life.
The Sacramento Bee

