‘Enough is enough.’ California Legislative Women’s Caucus demands UFC’s Dana White be fired

The California Legislative Women’s Caucus has called on Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White to be removed from his position, after video emerged of White striking his wife during a New Year’s Eve altercation.

The letter, written by State Sen. Nancy Skinner and Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, is written to Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, UFC’s parent company, a multi-billion-dollar talent agency. It expresses deep concern about the video.

“ We care deeply about intimate partner violence, and we have seen how partner violence affects the lives of children and families. Most importantly, we are deeply aware of how impactful our actions are on the minds of young people, who learn from what we tolerate and what we condemn,” the letter said.

It notes that Emanuel and White had both made statements in the past condemning domestic violence and expressing the need to speak out against it.

“And yet, we have seen the video of U.F.C. President Dana White, where he strikes his wife at a New Year’s Eve celebration with a closed fist. We were appalled. It was alarming to say the least,” the letter reads.

The letter noted that Emanuel’s continued silence in the wake of the slap is not acceptable.

“We are allies against violence, advocates for women, and we are parents like yourself. This is why it is clear to us: we are calling for the immediate removal of Mr. White as President of the U.F.C.,” the letter reads.

The letter notes that while White has apologized for his actions, there have thus far been no consequences for them.

“The head of a major sporting organization cannot claim to be for the safety of women while a video of him striking his wife continues to circulate online without a response from you. The hypocrisy is astounding. Enough is enough,” the letter concludes.