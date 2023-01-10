ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Kathy Greenleaf
2d ago

So they still did not say why they put the bus drivers, and bus aids in danger by sending them to school. why did they NOT do a 2 hour delay today?

The Nevada Independent

Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round

At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open. The post Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

State of emergency continues amid localized flooding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Omicron XBB.1.5 detected in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has now been detected in Washoe County. Health officer Kevin Dick says lab data from four weeks in December shows that the variant makes up nearly 1.5% of the cases sequenced. The health district will continue to monitor its presence in the area.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD nominates new president, sub pay increase

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In addition to approving a firearms K9 in their board meeting Tuesday, the Washoe County School District Board also approved an increase in sub pay and nominated a new President. Beth Smith was voted to be the board President, and Diane Nicolet will take over the...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
NEVADA STATE
kunr.org

Dilworth teachers plead with WCSD Trustees to address student behavior

At the end of the meeting, Dilworth teacher Lauren Forbus stepped to the podium and shared the story of her assault at the hands of a student on December 15. “I feel scared to go back. I have concerns about future behaviors and concerns of safety for my staff and my students, my family members,” she shared. “I’m not the only one assaulted. I am not the only one that’s worried and afraid.”
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Localized flooding in Washoe County

This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Bishop Manogue girls beat Reed 71-42; Spanish Springs boys top Reno 59-48 Bishop Manogue girls beat Reed 71-42; Spanish Springs boys top Reno 59-48 Wednesday Web Weather. Updated: 13 hours ago. Stormy weather will continue. We will get a break...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Susanville

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to a early morning structure fire that threatened two homes in Susanville Wednesday. At approximately 4 a.m., crews from the Susanville Fire Department and CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit, with mutual aid from the California Correctional Center Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 800 block of Cypress Street.
SUSANVILLE, CA

