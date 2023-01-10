Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
The floral spectacle "Cathedral in Bloom" returns to Albany.Raj guleriaAlbany, NY
Related
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Cultural Council Awards Local Grants
LENOX, Mass. — State Representative Smitty Pignatelli and Arlene D. Schiff, chair of the Lenox Cultural Council, have announced the award of 22 grants totaling $13,178, for cultural programs in Berkshire County. "It's the local volunteers who really make this system work," said Smitty Pignatelli. "They make limited resources...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Receives Grant to Address College Campus Hunger
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC), in partnership with Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA), has been awarded a multi-year Community College Campus Hunger Program Grant in the amount of $180,000. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and administered through the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education,...
iBerkshires.com
BRPC to Receive $50K National Endowment for the Arts Grant
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC) announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $50,000. This grant will support the Creative Compact for Collaborative and Collective Impact (C4) Initiative. This grant is one...
Emergency work in front of Greenfield Savings Bank
The Department of Public Works is doing emergency excavation work at the Greenfield Savings Bank on Tuesday.
Increased financial assistance for western Massachusetts families with special needs
Families in Western Massachusetts who are facing increasing costs and hardships due to inflation can now get extra help from WillPower Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides financial assistance to families and individuals.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Receives $629K State Grant for Violence Prevention
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city is the recipient of a $629,000 violence prevention grant through the state's Strong Communities Initiative. Mayor Jennifer Macksey announced the grant from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services during her update at Tuesday's City Council meeting. "This provides a great opportunity...
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Williamstown Youth Center
The Williamstown Youth Center has received money from the town of Williamstown every year since 2014. In 2014, they requested $70,000, and incrementally, their requests have increased to $77,000. That financial support has become nearly automatic through the years. Are the town's taxes subsidizing those families who genuinely need financial...
iBerkshires.com
Green Dalton Committee Waiting on Town Hall Roof Study
DALTON, Mass. — Town Manager Tom Hutcheson informed the Green Dalton Committee last Wednesday that Hill Engineering confused the Town Hall/Library project with another project that had been put on hold. It is unclear how the engineering company got that idea but Building Grounds Superintendent Patrick Pettit informed them...
iBerkshires.com
Volunteer Activities in North Adams & Pittsfield for MLK Jr. Day
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Both Berkshire County's cities will recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with service-oriented activities. The Northern Berkshire Day of Service will be will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Venable Hall gym on the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts campus. Sponsored by the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, volunteer activities will run from 9 to noon followed by a celebratory lunch at 12:30 in Venable gym.
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Library to Host Searching for Columbus
LENOX, Mass. — On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., Lenox Library will host Searching for Columbus, a multi-media presentation given by Lenox resident Leo Mahoney. According to a press release, in 1851, a traveling menagerie started its trek, leaving North Adams headed to Stockbridge. Disaster struck in Adams when Columbus the elephant fell through the wooden Center Street bridge, plunging into the rocky bed of the Hoosic River. Severely injured, the elephant was forced to continue the walk to Stockbridge. When Columbus got to Lenox he collapsed from pain and exhaustion. His handlers managed to get him into a near-by barn where he died 10 days later. Columbus was buried and then forgotten for 171 years.
Attention MA Shoppers: These are the Worst Times to Shop at Walmart
One recent convenience in Berkshire County that I have taken advantage of is the delivery-to-your-car service that retailers have been offering since the beginning of the pandemic. I do most of my shopping in central Berkshire County and being able to submit my order online and then show up at the market for delivery to my car is a big time saver.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Comedy Nights, Gallery Tours, and More
Berkshire County is hosting a wide range of events this weekend including gallery tours, comedy nights, hikes, and more. Fresh Takes: Emerging Art Historians Explore The Clark Collection. The Clark, Williamstown. Experience the Clark's permanent collection in a new light this Friday as a Williams College art history graduate students...
Pittsfield Recreation announces free public skating events
Free public skating will be held on January 14, 21, and February 18 at the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Hotel project at former Searles School may go forward this year
Great Barrington — In 2015, plans were presented by 79 Bridge Street Realty to convert the former Searles School into an 88-room hotel. The company is owned by Chrystal and Vijay Mahida, who own several hotels in Berkshire County. The controversial plans for the hotel were approved by the Selectboard back in February 2016. However, little to no progress has been made on the project since its unveiling.
iBerkshires.com
OLLI Instructors Preview Winter Semester Classes of All Interests
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Berkshire Community College offers over 20 classes in science, history, social studies, literature, and the arts. The membership organization held a virtual open house for its 2023 winter semester last week, with fifteen instructors giving an overview of their...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Annual Census
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williamstown 2023 Annual Street Listing was mailed to all Williamstown residents. The census (Annual Street Listing) is a requirement of the Massachusetts General Law. They can be filled out and returned to the Town Clerk's office promptly. Failure to respond to the census will result in removal from the active voting list and may result in removal from the voter registration rolls.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Zoning Board Debates New Cumberland Farms Signage
ADAMS, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals has continued an application by Cumberland Farms proposing the installation of additional signage at its Commercial Street location. The requested variance asks permission to install a 33.92 square-foot Ria's Pizzeria sign on the eastern side of the building. Two additional illuminated...
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
iBerkshires.com
BMC North Adams Campus Renal Dialysis Nurse Earns DAISY Award
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Berkshire Medical Center (BMC) Renal Dialysis nurse Michael Tessier, RN, has received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, a national nursing recognition program that has been adopted by thousands of hospitals to honor individual nurses who have had a tremendous impact on patient care. Tessier,...
iBerkshires.com
Provider Profile: Andrew Lederman, MD, FACS, FASMBS, BMC Bariatric Surgeon
With the New Year comes resolutions for many, and some involve improving your health through weight loss. But for many facing obesity and the chronic conditions that can accompany it, such as Diabetes, high blood pressure, osteoarthritis or joint problems, among others, dieting may not be enough. Dr. Andrew Lederman is the Medical Director of the Berkshire Center for Weight Loss Surgery at BMC, and a highly skilled and experienced bariatric surgeon.
Comments / 0