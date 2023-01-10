More than a maven, Glenn Bray is a brazen collector of comics and culturally off-the-wall things. He is among a pack—if not the most prolific hoarder and chronicler—of what norm-society refers to as “disruptive.” This includes any once-and-or-forever-unsavory cache of folded and gathered pages that individually or en masse breaks or has broken accepted conventions and mores. Among Bray’s favorites is genius work by Harvey Kurtzman and Basil Wolverton, paintings and drawings by comic pioneers such as George Herriman, and funky-funk from early to contemporary sources.

