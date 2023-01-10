ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Mobile mother turning grief into growth, helping others with tragedy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile mother is finding a way to turn grief into growth. “Surviving 3.6 Inc.” is a group that connects grieving families with counseling and helps cover some expenses. “3.6” stands for the day–March 6th, 2017 when a young mother was murdered in Mobile, an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne to close pickleball courts to make tournament-compliant

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The sport of pickleball has taken off across our area. With more players comes the opportunity to host sanctioned tournaments. Daphne is expanding its facility to 12 courts but will be temporarily closing the six it has to make them compliant with regulations. “We will go...
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

19th Annual Many More Miles Shoe Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:. Local school-age kids, runners and exercise enthusiasts may have put a lot of miles on old running shoes and shoes for all purposes, but when they are donated to the “Many More Miles” campaign, those gently used shoes will come to life again as they land on the feet of someone who really needs them.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG

Brian Harris of Pensacola High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with a 3.74 GPA, a member of FCA and is taking Dual Enrollment classes with Pensacola State College. In addition to his academic accomplishments, he’s a 6’5″ Shooting Guard on the Basketball Team. His coach says, “Brian is...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope bringing art to alleyway

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The alleyway off Church Street in Fairhope where a recent late-night shooting occurred will soon be getting a major overhaul along with the public parking garage. The plan has been in the works for several years but was delayed for a number of reasons. Work has...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City leaders, residents gather as new park opens in the city of Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Foley celebrated the opening of a new park Wednesday afternoon. The new park which features an amphitheater will accommodate about 100 people. It’s a unique park focused solely on music and the city hopes children of all ages will enjoy it. “We’ve...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne family reunited with dog nearly two years after going missing

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A Daphne family still in shock after the plot twist of a lifetime. The Elleard’s family dog “Leroy” ran away nearly two years ago. He slipped out their back door last May, and after frantically searching for about six months, the family thought he was gone for good.
DAPHNE, AL
AL.com

5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list

You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Couple searches for missing pet tortoise in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A couple’s pet red-footed tortoise is missing in Fairhope and they’re hoping you can help find him. Hank escaped Monday and was last seen in the fruit and nut area near downtown Fairhope in the vicinity of Echo Lane and Southern Run. Hank is described as 10 pounds and a little […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man accused in Wednesday stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Mobile man faces a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing that resulted from an argument, police said. Sandarius Bradley is charged with second-degree assault. Officers responded to Extend-A-Suites at 33 E. I-65 Service Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bradley allegedly stabbed the...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Gov Ivey announces a roundabout coming to Chickasaw

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — Gov Ivey has announced a roundabout coming to Chickasaw. The roundabout will be located at I-65 and West Lee Street (Exit 10) NB ramp and SB ramp. The $2,000,000.00 cost will be paid entirely from state ATRIP-II funding. Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that...
CHICKASAW, AL
atmorenews.com

Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King

Last year, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade and program were scaled down a bit as the country was coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic. Next week, however, organizers expect the homage to the civil rights icon to be back in full force. Martin Luther King Day is Monday,...
ATMORE, AL
WDAM-TV

2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team apprehended two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing Jackson County death investigation. Mary Slaughter, 39, was taken into custody by 12th NET agents on Wednesday in Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on an active warrant.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

Police chase on Causeway ends in wreck in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was arrested after a chase that started on Battleship Parkway ended on Highway 98 in Daphne when the driver hit another vehicle. The BCSO identified the driver as Sheena Hicks. Hicks faces several charges, including attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. The people […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Angry teen shoots up car with father inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over respect for parents leads to an violent argument, then gunfire. The targets: a teenage boy’s mom and dad. That’s according to Mobile Police. According to investigators, 18-year-old Davion Roberts “mouthed off” to his mother almost a week ago. When Robert’s father objected,...
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

MGCCC and University of South Alabama sign memorandum of agreement

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has signed a memorandum of agreement with the University of South Alabama. Through this agreement, the two schools can better leverage resources and help more students seeking to further their educations. When these students graduate from MGCCC, the partnership will provide a smooth transition for...
GAUTIER, MS

