It's typically the coldest time of the year, will it snow? Snow Search for week of Jan. 15

Forecast: Today will be a little colder with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the 40s. Any iso'd evening showers will give way to more clearing overnight. It will be cold with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and cold with wind chills in the 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s. A chance of snow/rain will linger into Sunday night and early Monday morning as we get brushed by a system to our south. That said, a very light snowfall (<1") is possible for parts of our area, but mainly inland/N&W.

6 DAYS AGO