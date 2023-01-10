ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

It's typically the coldest time of the year, will it snow? Snow Search for week of Jan. 15

By JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist
Statesville Record & Landmark
 2 days ago
FOX 61

Where is the snow?

CONNECTICUT, USA — This mild winter shouldn't be too much of a surprise. It's exactly what our winter outlook released in late November called for. It's the third La Nina winter in a row, and most factors heading into the winter were not pointing to an overly snowy one.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Passing showers Friday; Snow possible Sunday

Forecast: Today will be a little colder with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the 40s. Any iso'd evening showers will give way to more clearing overnight. It will be cold with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and cold with wind chills in the 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s. A chance of snow/rain will linger into Sunday night and early Monday morning as we get brushed by a system to our south. That said, a very light snowfall (<1") is possible for parts of our area, but mainly inland/N&W.
Bring Me The News

Sven Sundgaard's take on next week's big winter storm

It's likely going to be heavy, wet snow. The stuff that is difficult to shovel. The heaviest snow appears on track to fall Tuesday, though there remain some differences in the storm track. The American model takes the heavy snow through central Minnesota while the European and Canadian models appear to be honing in on southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
marthastewart.com

Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago

Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
The Week

At least 57 dead from nationwide blizzard conditions as western New York sees its worst storm ever

There was no relief in sight on Monday from a severe winter storm that blanketed large portions of the United States in blizzard-like conditions and freezing temperatures.  The prolonged storm brought high winds and large amounts of snowfall as the winter weather system moved toward the East Coast. The National Weather Service said the storm is expected to keep the eastern U.S. "in a deep freeze through Monday before a moderating trend sets in on Tuesday," with poor conditions likely to be seen throughout next week.  NBC News has reported that at least 57 people have died nationwide from the winter storms.  The...
BUFFALO, NY

