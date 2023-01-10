It's typically the coldest time of the year, will it snow? Snow Search for week of Jan. 15

Read full article on original website
Heavy snow expected to bombard the Northeast this weekend
A large storm that brought wintry weather to much of the country earlier this week is expected to bring heavy snow to the Northeast over the weekend, weather forecasters have warned.
Snowstorm possible later this week, early forecast look
A large storm over the Pacific Ocean is going to hit the West Coast in the next two days. That storm system looks like it could affect Lower Michigan with an accumulating snow late this week. The storm center is about 500 miles off the California coast today. While that...
Where is the snow?
CONNECTICUT, USA — This mild winter shouldn't be too much of a surprise. It's exactly what our winter outlook released in late November called for. It's the third La Nina winter in a row, and most factors heading into the winter were not pointing to an overly snowy one.
Nearly 2,000 Flights Canceled Due To 'Once In A Generation' Winter Storm
A major winter storm is wreaking havoc as Americans travel for the holidays. As of 2:00 p.m. ET, nearly 2,000 flights have been canceled, and more than 4,700 have been delayed, according to FlightAware. 90 million Americans across 37 states are under winter weather alerts as the storm, which the...
Christmas Arctic Blast Will Plunge U.S. Into Deep Freeze Nightmare
A NASA image shows how cold much of the U.S. is going to get this week, revealing how much lower temperatures are compared to the December average.
Why the National Weather Service is calling this a 'once-in-a-generation event'
A developing "bomb cyclone" prompted alerts for tens of millions of people from Washington state to Maryland, according to the National Weather Service. The storm will affect much of the country, but the most serious effects will be a blizzard in the Midwest on Thursday and Friday. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the details.
Dad freezes to death while running to store as Arctic winter storm kills 28 and leaves 200M freezing on Christmas Day
A FATHER has been found frozen to death while on his way to the store as the arctic storm kills at least 28 people and leaves 200million freezing on Christmas Day. Major cities in the Southeast, Midwest, and East Coast are calling this their coldest Christmas in decades. There are...
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
Biggest winter storm of season yet to unload travel-snarling snow, ice in Northeast
Accumulating snow will fall on approximately 200,000 square miles of the interior Northeast with amounts topping a foot for some, and other hazards like ice and windswept rain will lead to significant travel disruptions. The weather system that has unleashed an all-out blizzard in parts of the north-central United States...
Snow Storm Forecast—'Significant Blizzard' to Hit Multiple States This Week
Blizzard conditions are predicted for the Midwest and Great Lakes regions over the coming days.
A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel
A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.
First Alert Weather: Passing showers Friday; Snow possible Sunday
Forecast: Today will be a little colder with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the 40s. Any iso'd evening showers will give way to more clearing overnight. It will be cold with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and cold with wind chills in the 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s. A chance of snow/rain will linger into Sunday night and early Monday morning as we get brushed by a system to our south. That said, a very light snowfall (<1") is possible for parts of our area, but mainly inland/N&W.
Winter Storm Elliott Intensifying Into A Likely Bomb Cyclone With Snow, High Winds And Blizzard Conditions
A major winter storm is tracking through the central and eastern U.S. to end the week. The heaviest snow will target the Great Lakes, with over a foot possible for some. High winds capable of tree damage and power outages could blast much of the Midwest and East. Severe travel...
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the US, which could develop into tornadoes.
National Weather Service Says A "Historic" Winter Storm Has Hit The United States
The National Weather Service (NWS) has called the winter storm currently battering the United States “historic.” The government agency also said 200 million people are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory. Quoting an article published by The Guardian:
Sven Sundgaard's take on next week's big winter storm
It's likely going to be heavy, wet snow. The stuff that is difficult to shovel. The heaviest snow appears on track to fall Tuesday, though there remain some differences in the storm track. The American model takes the heavy snow through central Minnesota while the European and Canadian models appear to be honing in on southern Minnesota.
Yellowstone National Park Plummets to Shocking Temperature Amid Brutal Winter Storm
For Yellowstone National Park and its countless resident wildlife, winter weather is nothing new. Seated at around 8,000 feet above sea level in Wyoming, Yellowstone hovers between 25 and -3 degrees Fahrenheit through the coldest winter months and sees an average of 150 inches of snowfall per year. This year,...
At least 57 dead from nationwide blizzard conditions as western New York sees its worst storm ever
There was no relief in sight on Monday from a severe winter storm that blanketed large portions of the United States in blizzard-like conditions and freezing temperatures. The prolonged storm brought high winds and large amounts of snowfall as the winter weather system moved toward the East Coast. The National Weather Service said the storm is expected to keep the eastern U.S. "in a deep freeze through Monday before a moderating trend sets in on Tuesday," with poor conditions likely to be seen throughout next week. NBC News has reported that at least 57 people have died nationwide from the winter storms. The...
