Someone in the “AI Art Universe” Facebook group called it “art harvesting.” It’s an interesting analogy: sprouts planted by many other people are ‘scraped’ into a giant blender that sorts and readies them to be grown into exotic new gardens. But it’s more than a poetic analogy— it’s a worldwide phenomenon, way bigger than a garden. It’s a jungle of fields and plantations, meadows and forests filled with fantasy characters and creatures, scenes and settings that could be in the distant past, the far future, or another galaxy. And it’s springing up, morphing, regenerating before our eyes. Some of the results are dark and ugly, some are eerily beautiful, and all you have to do to participate is type a prompt that describes your vision. A minute or so later, a suite of images springs up on your screen, ready to be enhanced by you (and, apparently, by anyone else).

2 DAYS AGO