Read full article on original website
Related
Print Magazine
Meet the 2023 Dieline Awards Jury
Entries are judged by a highly esteemed international panel of structural packaging, design, branding, and consumer product experts and awarded based on creativity, marketability, innovation, execution, and on-pack branding. For 2023, DIELINE continues to reimagine the competition by welcoming new categories, including NFT, Brand Collaborations, and Startup. We continue to...
Print Magazine
The Daily Heller: You Must’ve Been a Visually Literate Baby
Edward Steichen (1879–1973) was an American photographer, painter, and art gallery and museum curator. He was associated with fellow photographer Alfred Stieglitz through the magazine Camera Work, during its run from 1903 to 1917. Steichen, a graphic designer too, designed the logo and a custom typeface for the magazine. He may be best known for conceiving The Family of Man in 1955, a grand exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art consisting of over 500 photos that depicted life, love and death in 68 countries (with a catalog famously designed by Leo Lionni).
Print Magazine
How Worried Should Creative Professionals Be About Artificial Intelligence?
Someone in the “AI Art Universe” Facebook group called it “art harvesting.” It’s an interesting analogy: sprouts planted by many other people are ‘scraped’ into a giant blender that sorts and readies them to be grown into exotic new gardens. But it’s more than a poetic analogy— it’s a worldwide phenomenon, way bigger than a garden. It’s a jungle of fields and plantations, meadows and forests filled with fantasy characters and creatures, scenes and settings that could be in the distant past, the far future, or another galaxy. And it’s springing up, morphing, regenerating before our eyes. Some of the results are dark and ugly, some are eerily beautiful, and all you have to do to participate is type a prompt that describes your vision. A minute or so later, a suite of images springs up on your screen, ready to be enhanced by you (and, apparently, by anyone else).
Comments / 0