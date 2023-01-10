ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top business stories of 2022, retail updates in Wisconsin Rapids area

By Caitlin Shuda, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune
Happy Tuesday and welcome to the first Streetwise newsletter of 2023!

Most recently, I covered a few business updates in the Wisconsin Rapids area . The Wisconsin Rapids Winter Farmers Market is back up and running. This year, you can find it in the basement of the Moravian Church, running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 310 First Ave. S. in Wisconsin Rapids. Bison Trading Co. is closed in Rome, as the business prepares to build a new location to open in early 2024. Salt & Peper's Drive-In is selling some locally made items, using the space as a small retail shop as it makes updates in an effort to reopen the restaurant.

I also took a look back on the most popular business stories of 2022, both for Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point.

In Wisconsin Rapids, we covered a couple of updates on the former Shopko property, an announcement of 17Sixteen, a new restaurant coming this year on Baker Street, Sonoco's plans to discontinue its tube and core operations on Fremont Street, a look at Sand Valley five years after it opened and more.

In Stevens Point, we covered plans for Big Lots and Five Below to join Dunham's Sports, a few updates from Team Schierl Cos., the opening of Firehouse Subs, a Kwik Trip-themed maze at Feltz's Dairy Store, a preview of The Inn at Sentry World and more.

You can expect to see roundups of development projects in both Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point, as well. I'll have updates on what you can expect to see with those projects this year and where they stand now.

If you have any questions or tips for future stories, send them my way at cshuda@gannett.com . If you’re interested in my colleagues’ or my coverage, please consider subscribing to the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune or the Stevens Point Journal.

Who is Streetwise?

I’m Caitlin Shuda, the Streetwise reporter for the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and the Stevens Point Journal . If you’re interested in openings, closings, relocations, expansions and major developments, Streetwise has it covered.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Top business stories of 2022, retail updates in Wisconsin Rapids area

Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

