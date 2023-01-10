ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Glamour

‘Lucky Girl Syndrome’ Won’t Solve Your Problems. TikTok Thinks Otherwise

Resolutions are out, and self-delusion is in. At least, it is according to TikTok, where Lucky Girl Syndrome—a viral manifestation hack—is purportedly helping women evade parking tickets, score Taylor Swift tickets, land brand deals, earn promotions at work, and more. Popularized by creator Laura Galebe, the practice of...
New York Post

I caught my dead husband soothing our son on a baby monitor and posted it on TikTok

That’s the spirit!  While checking a baby monitor to ensure that her 11-month-old son, Leo, was sound asleep in his crib, mom of two Whitney Allen noticed an orb of light bouncing off of the baby’s head.  Immediately, she believed that the beam was the spirit of her dead husband.   “My husband passed away on April 7, 2022, when our second son, Leo, was 3 months old,” wrote Allen, from Pennsylvania, in the closed captions of her viral TikTok video. “Tonight, I felt like I saw my husband soothing our baby.”  In her paranormal post, which has amassed more than 8.1 million views, Allen shared...
pethelpful.com

Little Dog Gathers Her 'Babies' for a Nap in Total Cuteness Overload

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We know we can’t be the only ones who would sleep with dozens of stuffed animals on our beds as a kid. It was part of our bedtime routine. We couldn’t sleep without them. And now, after watching this clip from TikTok user @nancyandlexxi, we definitely weren’t the only ones.
musictimes.com

Summer Walker 'Ate' Her Placenta While Giving Birth to Twins? Netizens Are Shocked, Disgusted [Watch]

Summer Walker not only welcomed the new year into her life, but a set of twin babies as well. The singer unveiled a video of herself birthing her children at home. "I'm so proud of myself," said the singer on Instagram. "Just sharing to inspire other women, cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with one breech, people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section."
Maya Devi

Baby Monkey cries when Separated from Human Mommy, Video goes Viral

The bond between mothers and their babies has always baffled us. And it isn’t necessary that a mother births the baby for the selfless love to develop. Many videos of little, happy families where mothers took in babies from different species act as proof. Even arch enemies cats and mice, and dogs and cats, live as mother-children affectionately.
pethelpful.com

Horse Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Because He's Not the Center of Attention

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Every parent has experienced their little ones throwing a tantrum. And yes, that goes for animal parents too. Tantrums can be thrown for something as little as a parent taking a toy away or because they can’t have ice cream for dinner. And the reason behind this horse’s tantrum is something we’ve seen before.
nepm.org

Toddlers stop napping when their brains are ready

It can be really frustrating for parents and preschool teachers when toddlers stop napping. But whether toddlers willingly settle down for a midday slumber or won't is most likely connected to brain development in the hippocampus, according to a new study lead by Rebecca Spencer, University of Massachusetts Amherst professor of psychological and brain sciences. She collaborated with Tracy Riggins, a University of Maryland child psychologist specializing in memory development.
iheart.com

Kim Kardashian's Kids Have Their Own Starbucks

All parents like to give their children treats every once in a while. A piece of candy, a frappuccino maybe…but an entire Starbucks? Kim Kardashian posted a new video to the TikTok she shares with her daughter North West, and it turns out the mini-Kardashian has her own mini-Starbucks!

